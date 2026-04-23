Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: matlock

Matlock Season 2 Finale Preview: Will Matty Bring Senior to Justice?

Will the truth about Senior finally be revealed? Here's our updated preview for tonight's Season 2 finale of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock, S02E15: "Who Are You?" and S02E16: "Matty Matlock."

Article Summary Matlock Season 2 finale promises shocking twists as Matty tries to bring Senior to justice.

Episodes focus on exposing Senior's role in the Wellbrexa cover-up and a high-stakes court case.

Guest star Gina Rodriguez adds intrigue in the tense two-hour Matlock conclusion event.

Sneak peeks, previews, and all you need for tonight’s gripping Matlock double-episode finale.

After two seasons, does Matty (Kathy Bates) finally have all of the pieces in place to bring down Senior (Beau Bridges) once and for all? Based on what we've seen so far of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Matlock Season 2 finale, it appears there might still be a few twists ahead. With that in mind, we have a look at tonight's two-episode, two-hour season finale (S02E15: "Who Are You?" and S02E16: "Matty Matlock"), including an overview, image gallery, and more than enough sneak peeks to get you in the mood for tonight's season ender.

Matlock S02E15: "Who Are You?" & S02E16: "Matty Matlock" Preview

Matlock Season 2 Episode 15: "Who Are You?" & Episode 16: "Matty Matlock" – The team confronts an unexpected final hurdle they need to overcome to bring Senior to justice for his role in the Wellbrexa cover-up. Meanwhile, they defend an airport ramp operator accused of safety negligence in the death of a passenger. Gina Rodriguez guest stars. Written by Nicki Renna and directed by Kat Coiro.

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Justina Machado (One Day At a Time, Jane the Virgin) has joined the second season cast in the major recurring role of Eva, described as "a formidable, smart, and ambitious attorney" who is also Markston's (Beau Bridges) fourth ex-wife (the one who convinced him to swear off marriage). Eva runs Jacobson Moore's Miami office, and uses an emergency meeting in New York to her advantage. Sarah Wright Olsen (Parks and Recreation, American Made) has been cast as Gwen, an efficiency expert brought in to give the firm a thorough look-through. In addition, newcomer Henry Haber joins the cast as Hunter, a young associate from the floater pool who is described as a "total bro." Edwin Hodge (FBI: Most Wanted, Winning Time) is set to guest star as Langston, the kind of guy who can show up late, knowing he'll charm everyone into forgetting about it as soon as he arrives. A double PhD in neuroscience and philosophy, he is a deep thinker… and a smooth talker.

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

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