The Boys: The Deep's Not That Impressed with Olympic Swimmers (VIDEO)

The Boys Universe: Here's Vought International's 2024 Paris Olympics ad with The Deep - who's not too impressed with the Olympic swimmers.

Well, that sucked. Unless you're Homelander (Antony Starr), of course. We're talking about where things stood as the final credits rolled on the fourth season of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. With the fifth and final season not set to hit until 2026, the second season of the hit spinoff series Gen V is going to have even more attention on it as folks like us try to grab any and every clue and easter egg possible. But for now, even the show's universe takes a break for the 2024 Summer Olympics – though that doesn't mean The Deep's (Chase Crawford) taking a break from making our eyes and ears bleed from what are supposed to be some pretty "deep thoughts." For this go-around, The Deep reminds us that the oceans have some pretty fast swimmers, too – but they don't end up on a medal platform. It's usually on a grill with spices and a squeeze of lemon… as you'll see for yourselves in the Olympics "ad" above.

"The Boys": Join showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke and the series' stars for a post-season finale celebration. Hear from the cast and creator about the head-exploding, jaw-dropping fourth season, along with behind-the-scenes secrets, favorite moments, and thrilling surprises. Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It's the powerless against the super-powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven. (Hall H: Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. PDT)

As the credits began to roll on "Assassination Run/Season Four Finale" (directed by Kripke and written by Jessica Chou & David Reed), we saw President Calhoun (David Andrews) – sworn in as the new POTUS after the death of VP Neuman (Claudia Doumit), followed by President-elect Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) being arrested for her murder – escorting a now-in-charge Homelander (Antony Starr) into a secret facility that Calhoun learned about from one of his POTUS classified meetings. Inside the cell is a containment unit, and guess who's inside? Yup… Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy, drugged out of his skull and oblivious to who it is that's staring down at him. With the fifth season already having been confirmed to be the hit series' final season, expectations were high that the fan-favorite would be making a return. But what could it all mean? Let's look at Homelander's reaction…

If you rewatch the scene, you can see a wave of emotions play out across Homelander's face – yet not once did we get a sense of fear or anger. Let's not forget that we're talking about a man who still teamed with Butcher (Karl Urban) and the team even after learning that Homelander was his son – essentially disowning Homelander to his face. You would think that the first thing he would do would be to take out the one supe in front of him he knows could royally screw up his plans – but we know that's not going to happen. Why? Again, look at Homelander's facial reaction again.

That is the face of a man who not only hasn't purged himself of his humanity but who also just saw his "daddy issues" multiply by a thousand. We can see Homelander freeing him so he can show his "dad" just how much he was able to accomplish while he's been "sleeping" – a bid that's part of an effort to rub his "father's" face in his success while also hoping for his love and approval at the same time. Soldier Boy's response could be very interesting. Let's not forget that Soldier Boy is a walking piece of s**t in terms of his backstory and a lot of what he did during the third season. That said, there's also the matter of how someone who has a very "specific" notion of the U.S. being a democracy would react to seeing his "son" turn it into a dictatorship.

Here's a look at what Kripke had to share about Soldier Boy's return shortly after the finale hit Prime Video screens. Following that, Morgan throws out some huge praise for both Ackles and his character. Finally, Starr discusses what that scene represents and how Homelander's reaction is a very in-the-moment one:

Kripke on Soldier Boy's (Jensen Ackles) Return in Mid-Credits Scene: "Soldier Boy is a fan favorite. So it made perfect sense that once HL has control of the government, he would learn that his father is on ice. And this won't be the last we see of him."

Morgan Praises Ackles' Performance: "Jensen's Soldier Boy was one of the single greatest characters I've seen on television in a long, long time. His performance blew me away. I did want to work with him — and we also have a really good time together – the two of us, especially. And, obviously, that was a carrot in front of my face that I was chasing after, sure."

