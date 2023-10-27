Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Blue Eye Samurai, netflix, preview, trailer

Blue Eye Samurai: Netflix Releases Stunning Second Official Trailer

Here's the second official trailer for creators, writers & EPs Amber Noizumi & Michael Green's Blue Eye Samurai - premiering on November 3rd.

After an original trailer and three preview clips from series creators, writers & executive producers Amber Noizumi & Michael Green's (Logan, American Gods) Blue Eye Samurai, we were more than sold on the upcoming anime – one that's been on our radar since it was first announced. Directed by Jane Wu with Noizumi serving as showrunner, the series spotlights Maya Erskine's Mizu, who seeks revenge while fighting the prejudice and patriarchy of her time. With only a week to go until its debut, Netflix is gracing us with another extended look at the overall series with a second (and we're assuming final) trailer. And just to give you a small sample of what you can expect visually, check out the screencap below – it says more than another 100 words from us could…

The voice cast for Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai includes Maya Erskine (Mizu), George Takei (Seki), Masi Oka (Ringo), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (The Swordmaker), Brenda Song (Akemi), Darren Barnet (Taigen), Randall Park (Heiji Shindo), and Kenneth Branagh (Abijah Fowler). Supporting voice cast members include Stephanie Hsu (Ise), Ming-Na Wen (Madame Kaji), Harry Shum Jr. (Takayoshi), Mark Dacascos (Chiaki), and more. Now, here's a look at the second official trailer for the upcoming anime series:

And here's a look back at the first official trailer, followed by three previously-released preview clips, the series overview, and the original teaser for Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai – premiering on November 3rd:

This provocative and visually stunning cinematic series immerses the viewer in a world of vivid adult animation with a live-action edge. Set in Edo-period Japan, BLUE EYE SAMURAI follows Mizu (voiced by Maya Erskine), a mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise seeking the deliverance of revenge.

With Blue Spirit serving as the animation studio, Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai is executive-produced by Noizumi, Green, and Erwin Stoff. Jane Wu serves as supervising director and producer, with the series set to hit Netflix screens on November 3, 2023.

