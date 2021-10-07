The Boys: VNN on "Classic" Starlight, "Lapdog" Hughie, The Deep & More

With some great casting news and NYCC this weekend, you would think that Amazon and showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys would have a great weekend ahead coming off a pretty solid week. But leave it to Vought News Network anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) and his "Seven on 7" segment to be the fly in their gasoline. That's right, VNN is back to offer a whole bunch of corporate-approved "news" updates (ones that might just offer viewers some insight into Season 3). So let's see what's on tap, shall we?

First up, it looks like the Stormfront-loving "The Stormchasers" want some public answers about her whereabouts. From there, The Deep (Chace Crawford) welcomes a new baby bottlenose dolphin named Dinky to Oceanland. Following that, we learn that Vought has purchased Christian-owned organic grocery chain Heaven's Harvest. And as for Starlight (Erin Moriarty), she's gone back to her classic costume (which is selling out for Halloween and getting close to Homelander costume numbers). Next up, Livewire broke up a drug ring in Madison, Wisconsin, moving drugs via candy. Then a "Breaking News" segment finds a very "explosive" Season 2 face being hunted as a "homicidal hitchhiker"- with Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) quietly vowing to track her down. Finally, Coleman ends the segment with a rant against the FBSA (Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs), Congresswoman Neuman (Claudia Doumit), and "supe-hating lapdog" Hugh Campbell (Jack Quaid).

As for our commercial, The Deep's personal PR campaign continues with his partnership with Liquid Death as Chief Sustainability Associate in support of their #DeathtoPlastic campaign. But this is where things get really meta because Liquid Death is a very real water brand and #DeathtoPlastic is a very real charitable initiative. Liquid Death takes the healthiest thing you can drink (water) and packages it into infinitely recyclable tallboy cans that can actually compete with the marketing of other brands across energy drinks, beer, and junk food. And as part of the #DeathToPlastic initiative, Liquid Death donates 10% of the proceeds to charitable causes and nonprofits that are providing safe drinking water to communities around the world where it is not immediately available and cleaning up plastic garbage out of the ocean.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Vought News Network: Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman (October 2021) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRVcXtbNgpY&t=1s)

In the following first edition, viewers get some intel on how things have been since we last saw anyone. Homelander (Antony Starr) is MIA publically, the government's backing away from "supe soldiers," Dawn of The Seven" may be DOA, Vought covers up Blindspot's (Chris Mark) death, and Hughie now a senior analyst for Congresswoman Neuman- with Neuman now the director of the Office of Supe Affairs. In addition, Eagle the Archer keeps making his case while Starlight is praised for lighting up the music charts. And we'll leave it to you to figure out who we think "OurSheet's Mickey Londale" is supposed to be:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Vought News Network: Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman (July 2021) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PrnILnYOj4)

In the second edition, Supersonic's (Miles Gaston Villanueva) sudden rising star is spotlighted, as is the ex-Drummer Boy's personal past with Starlight. Speaking of Starlight, fans are apparently concerned that she's burning the candles at both ends and there's push back on "fake news" about her being exhausted (rumors leaked by Vought?). The Deep has come out with serious allegations against the Chuch of the Collective, with Goran Višnjić's church leader Alastair Adana still missing in action. Giancarlo Esposito's Stan Edgar offers an audio statement addressing Vought stopping the production of Compound V until further studies are done (hmmm…).

A group of Homelander devotees formed a human chain to symbolically block "super-terrorists" from entering the United States. It did not go well. A-Train held a press conference to announce he is officially out of retirement and has rejoined The Seven. In addition, he's also prepping a return race but he hasn't revealed who his opponent would be. Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) was sent as a representative of Vought to the opening of one of the company's LGBTQ teen centers (which we're assuming will have ulterior motives). And we get an ad for Vought's Global Wellness Center (website here but not yet live), which we have a feeling will play a major role:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Vought News Network: Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman (August 2021) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MszCIXCOEkE)

For the third edition, FBSA Director Congresswoman Victoria Neuman & Vought announced a partnership to police supes (we're thinking Butcher's (Karl Urban) involved), while Vought's GalGear tactical gear for woman line (with "pink pistols") is doing quite well (as is A-Train's (Jessie T. Usher) new single "Faster"). From there, Homelander continues his personal PR campaign at a Vought-a-Burger opening. Starlight and Queen Maeve attended Voughtland's opening of "Queen Maeve's Inclusion Kingdom" while Moonshadow will be appearing on the cover of VSPN's swimsuit issue. Finally, Coleman wrapped up his report with a commentary on how unfair it is for the media to try to connect Vought to the Sage-Grove psychiatric facility (which Vought is buying to turn into a wellness center… uh-oh…). And don't miss the commercial for Vought+, the segment's sponsor and your one-stop-shopping streaming source for the best from Vought Studios, VSPN, Vought Soul, and the rest of the Vought library of films and series.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Vought News Network: Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman (September 2021) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cDu91paNTNQ)

Heading into the third season of The Boys, viewers can also look forward to seeing Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead, The Americans) in the recurring role of supe Crimson Countess, along with Sean Patrick Flannery (The Boondock Saints), Nick Wechsler (Revenge), and Miles Gaston Villanueva (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders) as three original supes characters. Villaneuva plays Supersonic, rumored to possibly have a personal connection with Starlight. Flannery will play the weapon expert-sounding Gunpowder, while Wechsler will be taking on the role of Blue Hawk. In addition, Frances Turner (The Man In The High Castle), Kristin Booth (The Hot Zone: Anthrax), and Jack Doolan (Marcella) have joined the new season in recurring roles. Turner is set as Monique, Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) wife. Booth and Doolan are on board as supe siblings Tessa and Tommy, otherwise known as "The TNT Twins."