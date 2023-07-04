Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amazon, Antony Starr, Homelander, prime video, season 4, the boys

The Boys, Vought Have Very Different Views on Homelander & July 4th

On this July 4th, Vought International is showing appreciation for Homelander, while The Boys have a SLIGHTLY different opinion on the matter.

As we venture back into the "meta" word of Amazon's Prime Video & Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, we're not surprised to learn that Vought is using The Fourth of July to continue its Homelander (Antony Starr) public relations push. Previously, Vought International CEO Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) and VNN talking head Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) had been running the #HomeFree social media game. And then, there was that big Father's Day push – all for a very good cause, in their eyes. The efforts come in the face of Homelander facing charges for killing a protestor who threw something that hit his son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), at the end of the third season. For this go-around, Vought is looking to equate Homelander with the stars & stripes while asking folks to honor America's heroes – beginning with him, of course.

But just in case you're starting to get the "feels" toward the psychotic leader of The Seven, here's a look at some counter-arguments to Vought's narrative – including an "artistic take" on Homelander and a look back at some of his more infamous moments across three seasons:

The Boys Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke Discusses Season 4 & Beyond

In July 2022, Kripke covered a ton of topics in his interview with Variety (check out the complete interview with a ton of other details here), with highlights focused on Butcher (Urban), Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Soldier Boy (Ackles), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell):

So Should We Be Expecting Ryan to Go "Brightburn"? "Ryan is a really important piece of the story because he's half Becca, half Homelander. If Butcher can figure out how to get his shit together and get the kid back, that could be the single best weapon they have against Homelander. But vice versa. If Homelander wins the kid over, that's apocalyptic because then there's two Homelanders. It's like a child drama with apocalyptic stakes. It's like 'Kramer vs. Kramer' meets 'Avengers: Endgame.' So that will be a really rich story moving forward."

How Will Butcher React to Knowing He's on a "Crazy Ticking Clock"? "He's got so much to do that he hasn't done. And everything that he's tried to do up to this point has exploded in the most horrible way. What we find fascinating about the question we're asking about Butcher is, is he self-aware enough to realize that he's causing his own misfortune? Is he self-aware enough to actually see if he can change? Those are some of the interesting conversations we're starting to have for Season 4."

Maeve's Leaving Will Make Things Tougher for Starlight… at Least Until She Returns? "I don't think 'The Boys' will end without Maeve showing up again… We needed a way to sort of gracefully get Maeve out of the show, let her head for the exit. Obviously, we didn't want to kill her and fall into the tropes of gay characters and bisexual characters in shows getting killed. We wanted to do the opposite of that and send her off and give her a happy ending with Elena. The best way to do that was, well, take away her powers, and she's not useful in the fight anymore. And we did that because Annie can't really grow into her own until all the characters that are around to protect her are gone. It was important for her next step for her mentor characters and her protector characters to go away. And so it's only up to Annie. There's no one left but Annie. So what is she going to do?"

Black Noir Is Dead! Long Live Black Noir! "Without spoiling anything, I will just say this: When you have a silent character in a mask, he's reasonably easy to recast… If you notice in the flashbacks of this season, it was a different actor [Fritzy-Klevans Destine], and perhaps the reason we did that is so that if we were to recast Noir, we could recast him with Nathan [Mitchell, the original Black Noir actor].

Just Because Soldier Boy's on Ice Doesn't Mean He Can't Return… Right? "The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window. We'll all have to wait and see, but I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance."

