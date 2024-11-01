Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: gen v, the boys

The Boys: Vought Hopes Your Stockings Are Filled with Fear & Paranoia

The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke offers some insights into how "See Something, Say Something" and The Avenue V Christmas Special came to be.

Before Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) eventually made the decision to go seriously off-script during the live The Avenue V Christmas Special in Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys S04E07: "The Insider" (directed by Catriona McKenzie and written by Paul Grellong), viewers were treated to what can best be described as the most amusingly twisted mashup of puppets and fascism we've ever witnessed. Considering the song that Ryan and The Seven's puppet counterparts sing during the special is called "See Something, Say Something" (stemming from the album The Avenue V Album: T is for Traitor), it's not like Vought and Homelander (Antony Starr) are even trying to hide it. With today being November 1st – and, to many, the start of the end-of-the-year holiday season. Far be it from Vought to try not to make a few bucks even out of a bad situation, releasing a music video for the track just in time to creep out your holiday season. Because nothing makes things more festive than parents afraid of being turned in by their own kids…

"The [Gen V] team came up with puppets for Season One & I was jealous. So putting 'em in #Season4 became hi-priority for me, lol. Then [Christopher Lennertz] wrote this song! It fucking killed me. Between this & 'Put the Christ Back in Christmas,' the man is a GENIUS," Kripke wrote in his Instagram post, offering some personal backstory on the track:

The Boys: Looking Back at Christmas 2023

Between Vought International's PR campaign for its "Toys for Voughts" campaign and Vought News Network's "7 on Seven" segment anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison), we thought Vought was going to corner the holiday season and go unchallenged last year. Oh, ye of little faith! Because the streaming series offered its own take on the holidays – specifically, what Christmas movies Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), and Frenchie (Tomer Capon) would be watching to help them with the holidays. Here's a look at the selections, along with the original intro text, because it was too good to leave out. Just make sure not to check them out on Vought+…

"If we asked Butcher, we imagine he'd send back a slip of blood-stained paper with these two films written on it. No explanation given."

"Hughie is an old man at heart. That's why his favorite Christmas movies might be soft-boy favorites featuring the Muppets and Jimmy Stewart." [Ed.: We're all about "Emmet Otter" so bonus points to Hughie]

"Just imagine MM, two spiked apple ciders deep, dancin' to Linus and Lucy. You're welcome!"

"Kimiko loves that Christmas classic about festive weirdos who sing and do pratfalls and cause chaos. Also, 'Gremlins.'"

"When Frenchie sits down for a movie and a mug of psilocybin cocoa, he'd probably want something sleek and offbeat. And he'd definitely cry while watching both."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!