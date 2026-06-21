Posted in: BBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: The Capture

The Capture: Perlman on Showrunner's Tech Clairvoyance, Napier & More

The Capture star Ron Perlman (Fallout) discussed the third season of Ben Chanan's espionage series, Frank Napier's evolution, AI, and more.

Article Summary Ron Perlman says The Capture predicted the rise of AI and deepfake tech, making Ben Chanan’s espionage thriller feel alarmingly real.

Perlman reflects on Frank Napier’s journey in The Capture season 3, praising Chanan’s affection for the character and his final arc.

The Capture season 3 gives Perlman intense interrogation scenes as Napier faces a villain wielding surveillance tools at a terrifying scale.

Perlman shares his view on AI in entertainment, supporting humane uses while rejecting technology that replaces or undermines humanity.

Ron Perlman's no-nonsense attitude has served him throughout his career, spanning nearly 50 years since his debut in the 1979 revolutionary series Ryan's Hope. Since his breakout role as Vincent in the 1987 CBS live-action drama Beauty and the Beast, he's never stopped being a force on screen and later, behind the mic, embracing voiceovers since the 1992 Batman: The Animated Series, introducing a generation of fans to the tragic actor-turned-villain Matt Hagan, aka Clayface, across four episodes. With over 300 credits to his name, Perlman's not slowing down anytime soon, with standout roles like his perfectly cast turn as Hellboy in the two Guillermo del Toro-directed films, which resonated so much with fans that the two attempted live-action reboots have since fallen flat. He also proved he is still a very capable leading man with the critically acclaimed 2008 FX crime drama Sons of Anarchy. His latest is the BBC/Peacock espionage thriller The Capture, playing CIA Section Chief Frank Napier, who's as powerful and cynical as they come, working with Holliday Grainger's Rachel Carey as she works her way up the ranks with each cyber threat that comes, while Napier also protects American interests. The Fallout star spoke to Bleeding Cool about how creator and showrunner Ben Chanan was ahead of the curve since its premiere in 2019, foreshadowing how far evolving surveillance tech and artificial intelligence (AI) would become the new dangerous reality, Napier's legacy and journey into season three, interrogations, and if the series has shaped his view on technology and AI.

The Capture Star Ron Perlman on Frank Napier Legacy, Deepfake, AI & More

BC: Three seasons in 'The Capture,' how does the show being like this affect your personal feelings on technology?

Perlamn: Scary. You know, we started shooting this thing. AI wasn't even part of the discussion. Deepfake, I don't think, was part of the discussion until we hit season two, so Ben Chanan was so far ahead of the curve in terms of what he was predicting and how it would affect the ultimate mandate of law enforcement, which is to keep the world safe and in some form of order. It was a trip to watch it unfold, scary to know what we have at our disposal, how dangerous it could be for all mankind, and for our very existence.

What did you enjoy about working with Ben on developing Frank Napier's arc?

Well, the minute I started reading Ben's writing, I realized he loves this world and loves every single character he's invented. I think Frank Napier is his favorite, because the relationship that ended up building between Ben and myself, both personally and professionally, was delicious. Every time he talked about Frank, he had this glint in his eye, so I knew the character was in the hands of nothing but love and adoration, and it translated itself into my every moment playing the guy.

How do you feel about the way his story ends up this season?

I'm glad he made it to the third and last season at all [laughs]. I mean, I'm always grateful when any character of mine survives for almost the whole term of the show, but that's not a given, especially if it's a character that I really loved and had a great time playing. I want the best for him, both in life and beyond. So yeah, I was very thrilled with the care Frank took in exiting stage left.

Which of the new additions for this season did you look forward to working with the most?

Well, there are these interrogation scenes with this guy who has mastered all the tools that completely undermine everyone's faith and everyone's equilibrium. He's mastered it and used it in a way that is truly threatening to existentialism at its most macro level. Frank gets to fuck with this guy in all of season three, and that was the exercise of the day, and that was cool, because this guy was a superhero when it came to being evil.

It's been a trending topic, and I was wondering: regarding AI and the entertainment industry, how do you feel about it? Is there a line where you feel you won't get involved if they use AI, or does it depend on how they use it?

AI, like all technology, is only as good as the hands it's in. AI can be an incredibly positive tool if you embrace it and use it humanely, but the minute that you use it to undermine humanity, to replace humanity, then I begin to question your motives and whether I want to participate in that way of thinking.

Season three of The Capture, which also stars Pappa Essiedu, Ben Miles, Ginny Holder, Nigel Lindsay, Tessa Wong, Indira Varma, Linus Roache, and Andy Nyman, is available on Peacock.

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