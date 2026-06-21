Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, dc comics, superman

Superman is Back in Black with Beast Kingdom Next SDCC Exclusive

Beast Kingdom steps into the world of DC Comics for San Diego Comic Con 2026 as they debut some new limited edition exclusives

A second Superman release also arrives as part of Beast Kingdom's SDCC 2026 lineup, this time based on his black suit appearance from Zack Snyder's Justice League. This 1,500-piece limited edition figure expands the company's ongoing 1/9 scale DC Comics line with a screen-accurate interpretation of the reborn Man of Steel. The figure features 22 points of articulation, a detailed sculpt capturing Henry Cavill's likeness, and a black suit design accented with metallic silver detailing. The textured costume and premium fabric cape further enhance the screen-accurate presentation, making it a standout piece for film-based collectors.

Priced at $60, the Black Suit Superman will be available both on the convention floor and online beginning June 25 through July 16. Fans can also look out for additional SDCC exclusives from Beast Kingdom, including Lobo, Darkseid, Reverse-Flash, and Batman. The new and ongoing DC Comics DAH figures are quite impressive, and for fans who are curious, some versions of Beast Kingdom's Batman are starting to arrive in Walmart stores right now.

Limited Edition DAH-108 Superman: Black Suit $60.00

"In Justice League, Superman returns in his iconic black suit, symbolizing rebirth and the restoration of his power. The black-and-silver suit gives the Kryptonian hero a colder, more commanding presence, while Henry Cavill's determined expression and god-like aura make this version truly unforgettable. Beast Kingdom's DAH series presents the Justice League Superman Black Suit Version action figure, faithfully recreating his film appearance."

"The detailed head sculpt captures Henry Cavill's signature likeness, sharp features, and heroic expression. Built on the DAH slim body with approximately 22 points of articulation, the figure allows for flight, battle, and iconic landing poses. Accessories include 4 pairs of interchangeable hands. Limited to only 1,500 pieces worldwide, this Superman Black Suit Version is a must-have collectible for Justice League fans and DC collectors."

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