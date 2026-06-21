Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: Valorant

Valorant Reveals New Summit Map Dropping on June 24

Valorant adds a new map as part of Act 4, sending players to the Summit training academy in China; the map goes live on June 24.

Article Summary Valorant adds Summit on June 24, a new 5v5 China map set in Sage’s former Radiant training academy.

Summit features training halls, meditation gardens, and droppable walls that reshape fights mid-round.

Summit enters Valorant Competitive at launch with reduced RR loss for two weeks and a 7-day Summit Only queue.

Act 4 also brings the 3v3 Retake mode, the Blackspyre skin collection, and a new Valorant Battlepass.

Riot Games revealed the latest map coming to Valorant in the next major update, as we got our first proper look at Summit. This new map sits in the mountains of China, nestled in the Radiant training academy that comes with several training halls and meditation gardens, all of which are connected by droppable walls that reshape the battlefield at the mid-point of the countdown clock. We have more details and the trailer here as the map will go live on June 24.

Valorant Brings The Battle To The Summit This Week

Formerly the site of the Radiant monastery that Sage herself studied at before joining Valorant, Summit will be available to play in the Competitive queue immediately upon launch. A 5v5 map set in a Radiant training academy nestled in the mountains of China. Summit features training halls and meditation gardens connected by droppable walls that reshape the battlefield mid-round. During the first two weeks, players lose 50% less RR for losses on Summit, but still gain 100% RR for wins to help them get in and practice the map in a competitive setting without the fear of deranking. Additionally, a Summit Only queue will be available for 7 days, and Summit Only games will use the Swiftplay mode format.

This act also introduces Retake, a fast-paced, round-based 3v3 mode that drops players directly into VALORANT's most intense moment: the post-plant. With the Spike already planted, one team must hold the site while the other fights to retake and defuse. Teams swap sides each round, and randomized loadouts escalate as the match progresses, creating fresh tactical challenges every game. Act 4 also introduces the Blackspyre Collection, blending sci-fi and mystical influences into a new skinline. Weapons included in the collection are the Phantom, Sheriff, Spectre, Ares, and the new melee, the Divide. The new Battlepass will feature items such as the Sky Reaper Ghost, Heal Up Squad Card, Blep Spray, and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!