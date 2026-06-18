Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: AHS 13, American Horror Story

American Horror Story: Kathy Bates on AHS 13 Filming, Jessica Lange

Kathy Bates (CBS's Matlock) offered insights into filming American Horror Story Season 13 and why she appreciates working with Jessica Lange.

Article Summary Kathy Bates says American Horror Story Season 13 filming includes a one-day return to New York City.

Bates teases AHS 13 as an all-stars season, with longtime American Horror Story favorites coming back.

Kathy Bates praises Jessica Lange, saying their American Horror Story scenes share an easy, electric rhythm.

New interviews offer fresh American Horror Story Season 13 clues as anticipation builds for FX’s return.

As filming on Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 13 continues to roll on, we're getting some insights on both the highly anticipated return season and the AHS Universe from none other than the amazing Kathy Bates (CBS's Matlock). Along with teasing how much time she'll spend filming in New York City, the award-winning actress also shares what she appreciates about working with Jessica Lange.

During an interview with Peter Hammond for Deadline Hollywood, Bates shared that she had to "go back to New York to do one day on American Horror Story," reaffirming that it was for "one day only." When asked if there was more she could offer, Bates added, "I think the new season is the all-stars, so they are bringing back all the old ones." Here's a look at Bates's conversation with Hammond:

Checking in with The Hollywood Reporter, Bates shared what she appreciated about working with Lange, who originally introduced her to Murphy. "I loved working with her. Just loved it. There's an ease about it. I always look forward to the scenes that we had together. I felt like we were on the same level, and we could really play tennis." Here's a look at the interview:

As it now stands, the cast for AHS 13 (officially) includes Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Ariana Grande, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, John Waters, Joey Pollari, Paul Anthony Kelly, John Carroll Lynch, Matt Fraser, Mena Suvari, and Berto Colón.

FX's American Horror Story, the global phenomenon that has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since its launch in 2011, returns for an unrivaled 13th installment that will do justice to everyone's most feared number. Bringing together an all-star cast, many of whom are reprising fan-favorite roles, AHS 13 continues to build on the anthology's decades-long legacy that has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe and spawned a legion of dedicated fans.

Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself. Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13, and what new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams and prepare for a supreme surprise.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!