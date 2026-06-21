Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: John Carpenter's Toxic Commando

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando Releases Free Urban Blight Update

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando has a new free update available as Urban Blight takes place one year after the events of the main game

Article Summary John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando gets the free Urban Blight update, adding a new campaign set one year after the main game.

Urban Blight sends the Commandos into a city mission as Hopewell’s sludge experiments threaten to unleash another nightmare.

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando adds the Hornet enemy, Trials challenges, two vehicles, and six new zombie-slaying weapons.

Cosmetic Pack 1 DLC launches alongside Urban Blight, with new character skins, weapon cosmetics, vehicle wraps, and more.

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive dropped a new update for John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, giving players a free experience with Urban Blight. This new addition to the game brings players a campaign set one year after the events of the main title, offering a new mission in an urban environment, new challenges, several new weapons, and more to play with. We have all the details from the developers below, along with the trailer, since the content is now live.

Urban Blight Brings The Mayhem To The City in John Carpenter's Toxic Commando

The Urban Blight mission takes place one year after the events of the game. Humanity, along with the shady Hopewell company, has failed to learn from past mistakes and tries to weaponize the sludge, risking the creation of another nightmare. Once again, it is up to the Commandos to save the city… and hopefully the world! Alongside this new mission, the Urban Blight update includes several gameplay additions:

Meet your first flying enemy, the Hornet . This insect grabs players, lifts them into the air, and drops them, causing real bad damage.

Take control of two new vehicles, the Forklift and the Thrasher APC . The Forklift is exclusive to the Urban Blight mission, while the Thrasher, its turret, and its missile system can be found across other maps.

Discover a new feature called Trials . Complete daily, weekly, and seasonal challenges to earn XP and unlock exclusive rewards.

Tear through hordes of zombies with six new weapons, including three primary weapons, one secondary weapon, one heavy weapon, and one melee weapon.

Dress to Kill Hordes of Zombies

Alongside the free update, new cosmetic content arrives with today's Cosmetic Pack 1 DLC, included for players in the Bloody Season Pass. Players can unlock unique skins and headgear for each character, as well as weapon skins featuring skull and graffiti designs. Players can also complete the look with a popcorn charm! Vehicle customization is also expanded, allowing players to apply bold stickers and full wrap skins, including graffiti and leopard patterns. New profile titles and icons are also available to round out your style.

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