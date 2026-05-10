Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Comeback

The Comeback Finale Preview: "Valerie Cherish" Has a Decision to Make

To AI or not to AI? That's the question Valerie needs to answer in tonight's series finale of HBO's The Comeback, S03E08: "Valerie Cherish."

Article Summary The Comeback finale, “Valerie Cherish,” puts Valerie at a career-defining crossroads over defending AI in public.

Season 3 Episode 8 teases Valerie weighing her future with or without How’s That?! as the HBO comedy ends tonight.

Official finale details reveal a high-stakes decision that could define Valerie Cherish’s legacy after 20 years.

The Comeback official podcast previews deeper insight into the leak, backlash, and Valerie’s emotional turning point.

It's all come down to this, folks. After three seasons and a little more than 20 years, HBO and Michael Patrick King (And Just Like That…) & Lisa Kudrow's The Comeback is wrapping up its run tonight with the appropriately titled S03E08: "Valerie Cherish." Valerie's had to make some tough choices over the years – and not always the best ones. But when she's asked to publicly defend the use of AI, we can't help feeling that Valerie's facing the kind of creative crossroads that there's no coming back from. After checking out the official overview and image gallery, make sure to stick around for the latest episode of the official podcast. This week, Kudrow and King do a deep dive into last week's episode, including the leak, Valerie's backlash, and a turning point in her journey. Later, Damian Young and Malin Åkerman reflect on Mark's emotional journey, Juah's return, and how both characters help ground Valerie at a breaking point.

The Comeback Season 3 Episode 8: "Valerie Cherish" Preview

The Comeback Season 3 Episode 8: "Valerie Cherish" – Urged by NuNet to make a public statement in defense of AI, Valerie contemplates her future with or without "How's That?!" Directed by Michael Patrick King, and written by Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow.

Twenty years after its debut, the HBO Original comedy series returns with Lisa Kudrow reprising her Emmy-nominated role as actress Valerie Cherish. Joining Kudrow this season are Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, Damian Young and Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Jack O'Brien, Ella Stiller, John Early, Barry Shabaka Henley, Abbi Jacobson, Tony Macht, Brittany O'Grady, Zane Phillips, Julian Stern, and Andrew Scott. HBO's The Comeback was created by Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow, who executive produce alongside John Melfi and Dan Bucatinsky.

Following each episode, The Comback Official HBO Companion Podcast host Evan Ross Katz will sit down with Kudrow and King for a deep dive into the season's storyline, the origins of the series, the writing journey, and the relevance of Valerie Cherish today. In addition, guests from the cast and more are set to be featured.

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