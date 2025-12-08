Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: The Copenhagen test

The Copenhagen Test: Simu Liu-Starring Thriller Gets Official Trailer

Set to hit screens on Dec. 27th, here's an official trailer for Peacock and series star/EP Simu Liu's espionage thriller, The Copenhagen Test.

Article Summary The Copenhagen Test premieres December 27th on Peacock, starring and executive produced by Simu Liu.

Official trailer drops for the new spy thriller series packed with intrigue and non-stop action.

Simu Liu leads as Alexander Hale, an intelligence analyst whose mind is hacked in a high-stakes game.

Created by Thomas Brandon and Jennifer Yale, with James Wan among the executive producers.

Who's in the mood to head into the new year with a whole ton of action and intrigue? That's what Peacock and series star/EP Simu Liu (Barbie, Marvel's Shang-Chi) have in store for you later this month, with the upcoming espionage thriller series The Copenhagen Test set to hit streaming screens on Saturday, December 27th. Along with a debut date, we also have an official trailer (which we have waiting for you above), key art poster, and image gallery to pass along.

This espionage thriller series follows first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Simu Liu), who realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who's responsible and prove where his allegiance lies. The streaming series also stars Melissa Barrera (In the Heights, Scream V and VI), Sinclair Daniel (The Other Black Girl, Insidious: The Red Door), Brian d'Arcy James (Spotlight, 13 Reasons Why), Mark O'Brien (City on a Hill, Ready or Not), and Kathleen Chalfant (Wit, The Affair).

Stemming from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, Peacock's The Copenhagen Test was created by co-showrunner Thomas Brandon (Legacies), with Jennifer Yale (See, Outlander) also serving as co-showrunner. Executive producers include Liu, Brandon, Yale, James Wan ("The Conjuring" Universe, M3GAN), Michael Clear (Archive 81, M3GAN), and Rob Hackett (Archive 81, I Know What You Did Last Summer) for Atomic Monster, Mark Winemaker, and Jet Wilkinson (who also directs Episodes 101-102).

