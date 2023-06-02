The Dark Tower: Stephen King Supports Flanagan & Macy's Series Efforts The Dark Tower author Stephen King tweeted his support of Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy's series efforts, including their five-season vision.

Just before 2022 turned into 2023, Stephen King fans were treated to the excellent news that Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy, and their Intrepid Pictures had secured the rights from King to adapt the author's "The Dark Tower" novels as a television series. With a minimum of five seasons in mind, the deal is separate from the exclusive deal that the duo has with Amazon – which means the series will be shopped for a home that may or may not end up being Prime Video. At the time, we learned that there was a finished pilot script, a detailed outline of the first season, and overviews for subsequent seasons. And it's the topic of multiple seasons that came into play earlier today, with a "Dark Tower" fan letting Amazon know that there's a large number of fans ready to enthusiastically support Flanagan & Macy's upcoming adaptation – especially if they're given the five (or eight) seasons they need to tell their tale. Well, Flanagan & Macy can rest assured that they have King in their corner once again, retweeting the show of support we just mentioned while adding, "The writer happens to agree."

Here's a look at King's tweet offering his support for Flanagan & Macy's multi-season approach:

Mike Flanagan on Stephen King's The Dark Tower

"Predating our deal with Amazon, we acquired the rights to 'The Dark Tower,' which, if you know anything about me, you know has been my Holy Grail of a project for most of my life," Flanagan revealed during the duo's discussion of future projects with Deadline Hollywood. "We actually have those rights carved out of our Amazon deal, which doesn't mean that they can't or won't get behind it at some point — you don't know. But that's something we've been developing ourselves and are really passionate about finally getting it up on its feet at some point." Here are some of the highlights, including how far along the project is in the development stage, that the project is aside from their deal with Amazon, and if they've spoken with King about their efforts.

Flanagan on Where Things Are at With "The Dark Tower": "I wrote a pilot; we view it as a series that's going at least five seasons. And having lived with this project as long as I have, I have an enormous amount of it worked out in my brain. But I have a pilot script I'm thrilled with and a very detailed outline for the first season, and a broader outline for the subsequent seasons. I think eventually, if we're able to get it going, there are some other writers I want to fold into that process whom I've worked with before; I think they would be really fabulous for a very small, intimate writers' room where we can continue to break it."

Stephen King Is "Very, Very Supportive and Very Excited": "This [The Dark Tower] happened because I sent him a very, very detailed outline of what I wanted to do with it. And it was in response to that, that he gave us the rights. A project like this, I wouldn't want to be involved in it at all if we were taking it in a direction that was going to be blasphemous to the Stephen King material, but he's been very, very supportive and very excited about what we'd like to do with it."

