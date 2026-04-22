Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: adamantium, death's head ii, kryptonite, Superman Unllimited, wolverine

Wolverine's Adamantium Claws And Who Does Carry Kryptonite? (Spoilers)

The future of Wolverine's adamantium claws ... and who does carry kryptonite in their utility belt? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Wolverine's adamantium claws in the spotlight in the latest issue, raising big questions for Logan's future.

Adamantium's origins and strength are explored, linking back to classic comics and recent revelations.

Spider-Man and Superman crossover highlights their unfamiliarity with each other's weaknesses.

New developments reveal who currently carries kryptonite, connecting recent Superman storylines.

Today sees the publication of Wolverine #19 by Saladin Ahmed and Martin Coccolo, as well as the All-New All-Different Spider-Man/Superman. And it seems that Superman has never heard of Adamantium. That's okay, Spider-Man has never heard of kryptonite.

Even though you know, it came up last month.

But everyone else definitely knows what adamantium is. Roy Thomas introduced the idea of adamantium in Avengers #66 back in 1969 for Ultron's body, and when Thomas edited Hulk #181, writer Len Wein gave Wolverine's claws adamantium as a nod to his boss. A man-made steel-based alloy, once cooled and hardened it is nearly impossible to break, melt, or reshape. It can survive nuclear explosions, blows from gods like Thor, and extreme forces with little to no damage. However, in recent Wolverine comics, the nature of Adamantium has been up in the air, with Adamantine, the god of Adamantium… and in today's Wolverine #19, that comes to a conclusion…

Turns out while Thor couldn't do this, Adamantine can…

The splintering and destruction of Wolverine's adamantium claws. On his right hand at least. Yeah, that's going to smart. Not the first time though, I was re-reading Dan Abnett and Liam Sharp's Death's Head II the other day from 1992, set in the then-far future of 2020…

Yeah, he wasn't too happy with that either. But this particular future never came to pass…

Or, at least, not until today…

And while we wait to see how, if at all, this will be resolved, or if Wolverine's going to go forward with three adamantium claws and three bone claws… back to the kryptonite.

Obviously, we know who. And he passed that on… from last week's Superman Unlimited…

Wolverine #19 by Saladin Ahmed and Martin Coccolo, as well as the All-New All-Different Spider-Man/Superman are both published today by Marvel Comics,

Wolverine #19 by Saladin Ahmed, Martin Coccolo

CLASH OF THE TITANS! What has pit HERCULES against WOLVERINE? Witness the clash and the fallout, as we march into the next phase of game-changing LOGAN storytelling!

CLASH OF THE TITANS! What has pit HERCULES against WOLVERINE? Witness the clash and the fallout, as we march into the next phase of game-changing LOGAN storytelling! MARVEL/DC: SPIDER-MAN/SUPERMAN #1

Written by BRAD MELTZER, GEOFF JOHNS, DAN SLOTT, LOUISE SIMONSON, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, JASON AARON, JOE KELLY, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS & JEPH LOEB Art by PEPE LARRAZ, GARY FRANK, MARCOS MARTIN, TODD NAUCK, SARA PICHELLI, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, HUMBERTO RAMOS, PHIL NOTO & JIM CHEUNG

THWIP, THWIP AND AWAY! Fifty years ago, DC's Man of Steel met Marvel's friendly neighborhood wall-crawler, and the world of comics has never been the same! In celebration of that historic milestone, thrill to ALL-NEW tales of SPIDER-MAN and SUPERMAN and their friends and foes! Brad Meltzer and Pepe Larraz pit Spider-Man and Superman against LEX LUTHOR and NORMAN OSBORN as their greatest villains exploit some of their greatest weaknesses! In the shadow-laden 1930s, SPIDER-MAN NOIR encounters the original Golden Age SUPERMAN as told by Slott/Martin! A crisis ensues as Johns/Frank bring the Super- and Spider-families against each together at the summons of MYSTERIO…but is their true foe an ally out of control?! SYMBIOTE hordes invade METROPOLIS as a new War of the Realms ignites in Aaron/Dauterman's epic. Co-creator of STEEL Louise Simonson hammers out the tale of John Henry Irons' clash with the HOBGOBLIN, as drawn by Todd Nauck! Kelly/Ramos take us on a campus crossover between GWEN STACY and LANA LANG! MILES MORALES (SPIDER-MAN) teams with Superman, as Bendis and Pichelli re-team! All this, and more than a few super-surprises you'll be talking about for the next Fifty years! Featuring Brad Meltzer, Geoff Johns, Dan Slott, Louise Simonson, Brian Michael Bendis, Jason Aaron, Joe Kelly, Jeph Loeb, Stephanie Philips, Pepe Larraz, Gary Frank, Marcos Martin, Todd Nauck, Sara Pichelli, Russell Dauterman, Humberto Ramos, Jim Cheung, and Phil Noto! On Sale 4/22

Written by BRAD MELTZER, GEOFF JOHNS, DAN SLOTT, LOUISE SIMONSON, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, JASON AARON, JOE KELLY, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS & JEPH LOEB Art by PEPE LARRAZ, GARY FRANK, MARCOS MARTIN, TODD NAUCK, SARA PICHELLI, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, HUMBERTO RAMOS, PHIL NOTO & JIM CHEUNG THWIP, THWIP AND AWAY! Fifty years ago, DC's Man of Steel met Marvel's friendly neighborhood wall-crawler, and the world of comics has never been the same! In celebration of that historic milestone, thrill to ALL-NEW tales of SPIDER-MAN and SUPERMAN and their friends and foes! Brad Meltzer and Pepe Larraz pit Spider-Man and Superman against LEX LUTHOR and NORMAN OSBORN as their greatest villains exploit some of their greatest weaknesses! In the shadow-laden 1930s, SPIDER-MAN NOIR encounters the original Golden Age SUPERMAN as told by Slott/Martin! A crisis ensues as Johns/Frank bring the Super- and Spider-families against each together at the summons of MYSTERIO…but is their true foe an ally out of control?! SYMBIOTE hordes invade METROPOLIS as a new War of the Realms ignites in Aaron/Dauterman's epic. Co-creator of STEEL Louise Simonson hammers out the tale of John Henry Irons' clash with the HOBGOBLIN, as drawn by Todd Nauck! Kelly/Ramos take us on a campus crossover between GWEN STACY and LANA LANG! MILES MORALES (SPIDER-MAN) teams with Superman, as Bendis and Pichelli re-team! All this, and more than a few super-surprises you'll be talking about for the next Fifty years! Featuring Brad Meltzer, Geoff Johns, Dan Slott, Louise Simonson, Brian Michael Bendis, Jason Aaron, Joe Kelly, Jeph Loeb, Stephanie Philips, Pepe Larraz, Gary Frank, Marcos Martin, Todd Nauck, Sara Pichelli, Russell Dauterman, Humberto Ramos, Jim Cheung, and Phil Noto! On Sale 4/22 Superman Unlimited #12 by Dan Slott and Lucas Meyer

Little (super) boy lost! Tomorrow Man has a shocking surprise for Lois Lane. His name is Jon Kent, and he's just a little boy. The Reign of the Superboys continues!(And, possibly…the reign of a super…monkey?)

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