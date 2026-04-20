Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: marvel entertainment, Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios Visual Development Layoffs "The End of an Era": Park

Visual Development Director/Supervisor Andy Park posted about their time with Marvel Studios and the layoffs being "the end of an era."

With The Walt Disney Company rolling out layoffs across New York's Marvel Entertainment and Burbank's Marvel Studios, we've been hearing more personal stories from artists and creative talent impacted by the decision. While layoffs are hitting most departments, including film and television production, comics, and other areas, the cuts to visual development were severe. With Marvel Studios reportedly moving forward with a small team responsible for outsourcing work to contractors, nearly all of the Marvel Studios Visual Development Department was let go: the team of artists, illustrators, character designers, environment designers, and other specialists who were responsible for how the MCU films and series looked over the years.

Earlier today, comic book artist Andy Park took to social media to address being laid off after 16 years with Marvel Studios Visual Development, a run that began with 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger and continued through 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine. During that time, Park served as Director of Visual Development/Visual Development Supervisor on 15 films and series.

"It's the end of an era. I was there at the beginning of a unique team that broke the mold of Hollywood and helped a studio gross over $30 billion," Park wrote as the opener to their Instagram message, which also included an image gallery from Park's time with Marvel Studios. "I've been here for over 16 years, spanning over 40 films and shows, 15 of which I led as Director of Visual Development/Visual Development Supervisor. I got to lead, work with, and hire the best artists in the entertainment business. It has been the honor of a lifetime to be part of the team that helped create the visual language of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I couldn't be prouder to have been part of the entire history of this department."

Park continued, "As I wrap up my final months here, I'm looking forward to the creative freedom of a fresh start. I'm eager to bring my perspective and leadership to new challenges. To those I've worked with before, and those I've yet to meet: I'm looking forward to the conversations ahead." Here's a look at the post from earlier today:

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