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The Vampire Lestat, The Boys, X-Men '97 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Sesame Street/MAGA, SNL UK, The Vampire Lestat, X-Men '97, The Boys, The Pitt, Devil May Cry, and more!
Article Summary
- The Vampire Lestat trailer drops Wednesday, with Lestat himself not entirely sold on Daniel's book.
- X-Men '97 Season 2 to premiere at the Tribeca Festival this June, stoking Marvel fan excitement.
- The Boys Season 5 Episode 4 teases wild new storylines, including crazy plants and "dad core" action.
- Catch the latest TV news, sneak peeks, and previews for hit shows like NCIS, Tracker, Devil May Cry, and more.
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Sesame Street/MAGA, SNL UK, Ghosts, Tracker, The Vampire Lestat, X-Men '97, The Boys, Stranger Things: Tales From '85, Spider-Noir, NCIS, Will Trent, The Pitt, Starfleet Academy, Devil May Cry, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, April 22nd, 2026:
NCIS: Sydney S03E16: "Ticker" Preview: Hospital Hostage Crisis
SNL: Kevin Nealon on Schwarzenegger Passing on "Hans and Franz" Film
WWE Raw Clears the Table After Worst WrestleMania Ever
Sesame Street: Ramy Youssef on Teaching Arabic to Elmo; MAGA Meltdown
SNL UK Midweek Sketch: Host Nicola Coughlan Gets Nostalgic
Ghosts Season 5 Update: Big S05E17-S05E19; S05 Finale Previews
Tracker: Check Out These S03E18: "Alaskan Wild" Early Sneak Peeks
The Vampire Lestat Trailer Drops Wednesday; Lestat's Not a Big Fan
X-Men '97 Season 2 Sets June World Premiere During Tribeca Festival
The Boys: New S05E04 Look Teases Crazy Plants, Wild Dad Core & More
RJ Decker Faces a Tough Decision: Our S01E08 "Burn the Boats" Preview
Stranger Things: Tales From '85: Netflix Releases Opening 6 Minutes
Spider-Noir Releases New Black & White, "True-Hue Full Color" Posters
Our NCIS: Origins: S02E16: "Who's Gonna Drive You Home?" Preview
NCIS S23E17 "Reboot" Preview: LL Cool J's Sam Hanna Evens The Odds
Will Trent on the Edge, Adelaide on the Attack: Our S04E16 Preview
The Pitt Head Canon in The Daily LITG, 21st of April 2026
The Pitt, Marvel Studios Layoffs & Moon Knight: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Starfleet Academy: Newsome Reveals Original Plan for DS9 Tribute Ep
Devil May Cry S02 Trailer: You Thought YOUR Family Reunions Were Bad?
The Pitt: Sepideh Moafi on Dr. Al-Hashimi's Mindset, Alt Season 2 End
SNL: Tina Fey Discusses the Impact of Her Sarah Palin Sketches
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!