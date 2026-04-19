Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Comeback

The Comeback S03E05 Preview: Valerie's Got New Showrunner Blues

New showrunner? Uh-oh. Here's a preview for tonight's episode of HBO's Lisa Kudrow-starring The Comeback, S03E05: "Valerie Lights a Candle."

Welcome back to our weekly look at what's ahead with the third and final season of HBO and Michael Patrick King (And Just Like That…) & Lisa Kudrow's The Comeback. In S03E05: "Valerie Lights a Candle," Valerie (Kudrow) is going to need to go the extra mile if her show is going to survive a new showrunner who isn't exactly up to the job. After checking out the official overview, preview, and image gallery, make sure to stick around for the latest episode of the official podcast. This week, Kudrow and King do a deep dive into "Valerie Does It All," including a look at Valerie's efforts to save her show amid an AI moral dilemma. In addition, Abbi Jacobson discusses playing showrunner Mary, joining the series after being a fan for the past two seasons, and bringing a detached, modern industry perspective to Valerie's world.

The Comeback Season 3 Episode 5: "Valerie Lights a Candle" Preview

The Comeback Season 3 Episode 5: "Valerie Lights a Candle" – Faced with a new and unqualified showrunner, Valerie does everything she can to save the day and keep her show afloat – even if it means making a deal with a very familiar devil. Directed by Michael Patrick King, and written by Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow.

Twenty years after its debut, the HBO Original comedy series returns with Lisa Kudrow reprising her Emmy-nominated role as actress Valerie Cherish. Joining Kudrow this season are Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, Damian Young and Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Jack O'Brien, Ella Stiller, John Early, Barry Shabaka Henley, Abbi Jacobson, Tony Macht, Brittany O'Grady, Zane Phillips, Julian Stern, and Andrew Scott. HBO's The Comeback was created by Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow, who executive produce alongside John Melfi and Dan Bucatinsky.

Following each episode, The Comback Official HBO Companion Podcast host Evan Ross Katz will sit down with Kudrow and King for a deep dive into the season's storyline, the origins of the series, the writing journey, and the relevance of Valerie Cherish today. In addition, guests from the cast and more are set to be featured.

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