Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt: Dearden on King-Santos Karaoke, Alanis Morissette Approval

The Pitt star Taylor Dearden on her memorable Season 2-closing karaoke scene with Isa Briones and getting Alanis Morissette's approval.

Article Summary Taylor Dearden talks about filming The Pitt's surprise karaoke finale with Isa Briones as Dr. King and Dr. Santos.

The impromptu karaoke scene featured Alanis Morissette’s "You Oughta Know" and was mostly unscripted fun.

Dearden reveals her fear of singing and how performing as her character gave her the courage to take part.

Alanis Morissette endorsed the scene on Twitter, sharing her support and appreciation for the performance.

While The Pitt is known for diving into the lives of the staff and patients at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center and doing it as cathartically and viscerally as possible, the moments that elicit the complete opposite of those emotions tend to stand out far more, like the season two-ending sequence between Dr. Melissa King (Taylor Dearden) and Dr. Trinity Santos (Isa Briones) blowing off steam by singing karaoke in the credits. In this instance, it's Alanis Morissette's 1995 hit You Oughta Know from her breakout third album "Jagged Little Pill," which vaulted her to alt-rock superstardom. Dearden appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss how the moment was largely improvised and not scripted, and gained validation from the seven-time Grammy Award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter, including two for the aforementioned album.

The Pitt Star Taylor Dearden on Surprising Pairing with Briones for Karaoke Scene and Morissette Endorsement for 'You Oughta Know'

After talking with Dearden about watching The Pitt with her mother, Fallon followed up asking, "There's one scene in particular from last week's finale that has everyone talking about [puts up still with Dearden and Briones on karaoke]. This is you doing karaoke. Oh, that was fantastic. Dr. King, Dr. Trinity Santos. You were singing Alanis Morissette's 'You Oughta Know,' and you crushed it." When asked if the karaoke scene was scripted, "Well, it actually wasn't in the script, and so, at the last episode, we're all, like, doing our charts and scanning and shredding stuff," Dearden said. "Isa was sitting across from me and goes, 'What are you gonna wear for the karaoke thing?' And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.' This is a medical drama. I don't know if you know that, and she was like, 'There's a thing coming up,' and it wasn't in the script, and I got the script. I read it, and I'm like, 'What's happening?' And then I asked Scott, who created our show, Scott Gemmill, and he's like, 'Oh yeah, we might do something.' That's, like, all I got, 'We might do something.'"

Dearden revealed that it was actually the first time she's done karaoke in character or real life due to her fear of singing, "I wouldn't, but I feel like there's something that it's different when it's a character, because it's not really me. I don't know why, but I've been told I was a terrible singer for a lot of my life [laughs]. I think it's funny." After Fallon showed Morissette's tweet of endorsement, "I got a text from Isa, and it was that screenshot, and I was like, 'Yes!,'" Dearden said with her right fist to her chest. Since the episode, Morissette followed up, quote-tweeting, "I was told i couldn't sing either……😆" In Dearden's case, it certainly didn't hurt that she stood toe-to-toe pairing with a trained singer in Briones. With season three on the way, both seasons of The Pitt are available on HBO Max.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!