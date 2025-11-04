Posted in: Sky One, streaming, TV | Tagged: The Death of Bunny Munro

The Death of Bunny Munro: Matt Smith-Starrer Gets Sky TV Trailer

Sky released a new trailer for The Death of Bunny Munro, which looks like an R-rated alt-universe version of a Matt Smith/Doctor Who story.

And lo, Sky TV has released a new trailer for Matt Smith starrer The Death of Bunny Munro, adapted from the cult novel by pop star Nick Cave. This time, they reveal what the story is: a perverse and poignant tale of a very flawed traveling salesman going around a work-and-sex-fueled trip with his young son. We've got the official trailer waiting for you above, and a look back at the official overview for the series waiting for you below:

Set adrift by his wife's suicide and struggling to keep a grip on reality, Bunny Munro does the only thing he can think of – with his young son in tow, he hits the road. To his son, waiting patiently in the car while his father peddles beauty wares and quickies to lonely housewives in the south of England, Bunny is a hero, larger than life. But Bunny himself, haunted by what might be his wife's ghost, seems only dimly aware of his son's existence. When his bizarre trip shades into a final reckoning, when he can no longer be sure what is real and what is not, Bunny finally begins to recognize the love he feels for his son. And he sees that the revenants of his world―decrepit fathers, vengeful ghosts, jealous husbands, and horned psycho-killers―are lurking in the shadows, waiting to exact their toll. At turns dark and humane, The Death of Bunny Munro is a tender portrait of the relationship between a boy and his father, with all the wit and enigma that fans will recognize as Nick Cave's singular vision.

If you squint, you could think of The Death of Bunny Munro as an alternate universe Doctor Who miniseries. Doesn't The Death of Bunny Monroe look like an R-rated version of Math Smith's Doctor, and the kid is his companion?

The Death of Bunny Munro will be streaming on Sky in the UK. No US streamer has been announced yet.

