The Diplomat Season 2 Teaser: Meet Allison Janney's US VP Grace Penn

Arriving on October 31st, here's an official teaser and images for Netflix and Debora Cahn's Keri Russell-starring The Diplomat Season 2.

By the time the credits rolled (MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!) on the season finale of series creator Debora Cahn's Keri Russell-starring and executive-producing Netflix political thriller The Diplomat, Kate Wyler (Russell) learned that it was British Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) who engineered the explosion of the British aircraft carrier in the series opener. If that wasn't a massive enough of a bombshell, a literal bombing left the fates of Kate's husband Hal (Rufus Sewell), Deputy Chief of Mission Stuart Hayford (Ato Essandoh), office clerk Ronnie (Jess Chanliau), and MP Merritt Grove (Simon Chandler) hanging by a thread.

"I wanted it to make people want more," Cahn said of the season finale. "I wanted to bring together all of the different dynamics of the political relationships and the personal relationships in one event that splits apart all at the same time." With the series set to return on October 31st, Netflix is giving us a preview of what that "more" will be with the release of an official teaser (above) as well as a new set of preview images – which you can check out below:

Joining the cast for the second season is The West Wing star Allison Janney as the previously mentioned and now soon-to-be-seen United States Vice-President Grace Penn. The first season's cast also included David Gyasi as UK foreign secretary Austin Dennison, Ali Ahn as CIA station chief Eidra Park, Nana Mensah as White House chief of staff Billie Appiah, Miguel Sandoval as US Secretary of State Miguel Ganon, Michael McKean as US President William Rayburn, Celia Imrie as Meg Roylin, and T'Nia Miller as Dennison's sister Cecilia.

"Fans around the world are loving every minute of 'The Diplomat's' gripping and propulsive drama, and embracing Keri Russell's powerful performance as Kate Wyler," shared Jinny Howe, vice president of drama series, Netflix, about the hit streaming series. "After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can't wait for them to see what the amazing visionary team of Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, and Keri Russell have in store for Season 2." Stemming from Let's Not Turn This Into a Whole Big Production

and Well Red, Netflix's The Diplomat is executive-produced by Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, Keri Russell, Simon Cellan Jones, and Alex Graves.

