The Endgame: Baccarin & Bathé Preview NBC's Cat-and-Mouse Thriller

After an appearance by series stars Morena Baccarin (Elena Federova) and Ryan Michelle Bathé (FBI Agent Val Turner) on NBC's Super Bowl mainstage to promote their upcoming thriller drama this past Sunday, the stars of The Endgame are back. And once again, they're serving as the viewers' tour guide for a deeper dive into what makes Federova and Turner tick- and how Turner may have to open her eyes a little wider as to who she can (and definitely can't) trust.

Now here's Baccarin and Bathé offering an exclusive look at their new action thriller The Endgame, where a criminal mastermind and an FBI agent play a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse. But could the cat and the mouse end up on the same side?

Here's a look back at Baccarin and Bathé stopping by the NBC set during Sunday night's Super Bowl coverage to take viewers into the show's universe by sharing some exciting scenes from NBC's upcoming The Endgame:

As you're about to see in the following preview images from the series premiere, a series of bank heists across NYC are just the beginning of a grand and deadly chess match- with truth as the ultimate prize. Because from what we've seen from the trailer as well as the previously-released preview, viewers will be left guessing as to who "The Queen" truly is… and who is the pawn.

Joining Baccarin and Bathé on the series are Costa Ronin, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Kamal Bolden, Noah Bean, and Mark Damon Espinoza. Now here's a look at a teaser and the series overview for NBC's The Endgame, set to premiere on Monday, February 21st:

A pulse-pounding high-stakes two-hander about Elena Federova, a recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists throughout New York City for a mysterious purpose. Her antagonist is Val Turner, the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan. The gripping heist drama reveals how far some people will go for love, justice and the most valuable commodity in the world: the truth.

Nicholas Wootton writes and executive produces, with Jake Coburn, Julie Plec, Emily Cummins, Andrew Schneider, and pilot director Justin Lin also executive producing. NBC's The Endgame is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, with Nicholas Wootton Productions, Jake Coburn Productions, My So-Called Company, and Perfect Storm Entertainment.