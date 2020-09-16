The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Anthony Mackie Answers Our Question

Over the past few days, Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been feeling what The Mandalorian's been feeling for months now: that sweet mojo that comes from having a string of good news out there in the "Karma-sphere." First, we had Sebastian Stan posting an image someone took of him taking a picture of co-star Anthony Mackie on set (very Inception), with a caption looking to put minds at ease when it comes to COVID precaution concerns. Then came reports that Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter aka Agent 13), Georges St-Pierre (Georges Batroc), and Desmond Chiam (undisclosed role) were also back on set and in front of the cameras. Today? First, we just want to say that while this may not be that big of a deal to everyone, it kinda brought a little closure in what is otherwise a chaotic world. That being said, a small, obsessive part of our brains were satisfied this week when Mackie (wait for it) posted that image of him that Stan took… while in that moment having their picture taken by someone else… only for Stan to post the image. Your eyes bleeding yet?

Here's a look at the end result of what turned into a very "meta" way of learning that the band was back together and burning the midnight oil to wrap filming, courtesy of Mackie:

The boyz are back in town! Having fun while social distancing… #wintersoldiershot #FalconandtheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/hpCy7vuFFa — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) September 15, 2020

During an interview this summer with Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" issue, Mackie said he was finding his work on the streaming series almost identical to his time on the films- and with good reason: "Those movies are like summer camp and this show, it was no different. It was the same group of people, coming together to make it work. And so the stunt stuff — everything is just on another level. Every show, every movie, they just push it — they push the envelope so much. So hopefully, knock on wood, we'll be going back soon." But Mackie says the similarities don't stop there: viewers will notice a cinematic vibe to the series: "We're shooting it exactly like a movie. Everybody who had worked on TV before was like, 'I've never worked on a TV show like this.' The way in which we were shooting, it feels exactly like we were shooting the movie cut up into the show. So instead of a two-hour movie, a six or eight-hour movie."

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier features Anthony Mackie aka Sam Wilson aka The Falcon and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier) returning to their feature film roles, alongside Emily VanCamp (SHIELD agent Sharon Carter), Daniel Bruhl (Baron Zemo), Wyatt Russell (John Walker aka US Agent), Desmond Chiam (Now Apocalypse), Miki Ishikawa (The Terror: Infamy), Noah Mills (The Enemy Within, The Brave), and Carl Lumbly (Supergirl, Alias) in undisclosed roles.