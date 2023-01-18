The Flash: Danielle Panabaker Confirms Ep. 909 Wrap; Season 9 Trailer The CW's The Flash star/director Danielle Panabaker confirmed that Episode 909 has wrapped filming; a look at the extended Season 9 trailer.

We kinda knew that The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash wouldn't be leaving our screens quietly over the run of its 13-episode ninth & final season. But that said, a line-up (that we know of) including Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), and Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow) is still pretty damn impressive. Since last week, Episode 909 Director Panabaker and others have been keeping fans up to speed on how things are going (including a look at a very cool "Arrowverse" reunion, but more on that in a minute). Well, it would appear that filming on the ninth episode has officially wrapped, assuming we're reading into Panabaker's subtle-as-a-sledgehammer Instagram Stories post correctly (which we're pretty sure we are):

Heading into last weekend, we were treated to a look at Gustin, Amell, Ramsey, and Lonsdale all suited up on the set, with Episode 909 director Panabaker and Ramsey sharing the look via Instagram:

"Congratulations to Team Flash for nine incredible seasons. But most importantly.. thank ALL OF YOU for your undying support for this universe. None of this is possible without you! Enjoy the mashup you had no idea you needed!" Ramsey wrote in his Instagram post, sharing a look at the same image that Panabaker shared:

With the final run beginning February 8th, here's the extended trailer for the ninth & final season of The CW's The Flash (courtesy of the fine folks at CW18 Milwaukee):

The Flash Season 9 Official Overview

"After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."

In the following video posted last week, Panabaker shared that they were more than halfway done with filming and that fans should expect some "incredible" performances. In the remainder of the post, Panabaker shares a number of behind-the-scenes images that are definitely worth checking out: