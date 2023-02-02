The Flash Season 9 Ep. 2 Images; "Flashback" Poster; Arrowverse Tease We have preview images for The Flash S09E02 "Hear No Evil," a new "FLASH-back" poster from CW18 Milwaukee & an interesting Arrowverse tease.

With less than a week to go until The CW's Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash), Candice Patton (Iris West-Allen) & Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow)-starring The Flash returns for its ninth & final season, we have some cool updates to pass along to brighten up your day. We have CW18 Milwaukee back with its third "FLASH-back" poster honoring the influential Arrowverse series ahead of its final run. And we've updated our Season 9 preview rundown to include preview images for S09E02 "Hear No Evil" (which you'll find waiting for you below. But before we get to either of those, a quick tease about the season opener (S09E01 "Wednesday Ever After") courtesy of Matt Webb Mitovich's "Matt's Inside Line" column for TVLine. Though dealing with a list of things that couldn't be mentioned, Mitovich did share that viewers can expect a "'Ooh, did I hear that correctly?' name-drop from another Arrowverse series." In honor of the Arrowverse series' final run, CW18 Milwaukee is releasing a series of "FLASH-back" posters reflecting the ones released over the past eight seasons, with updates focusing on the final season premiere. This time around, we have a look back & a look ahead with the following Season 3 reminder:

The Flash S09E01 "Wednesday Ever After" & S09E02 "Hear No Evil"

The Flash Season 9 Episode 1 "Wednesday Ever After": SEASON PREMIERE – Barry (Gustin) creates a map book to guide him and Iris (Patton) throughout their future in order to keep her safe, but the results are not what he expected, and instead, they relive the same day over and over again. Joe (Martin) has a heart-to-heart with Cecile (Nicolet). A new big bad is introduced to Team Flash, and friends and foes, old and new, begin to descend upon Central City. Vanessa Parise directed the episode with the story by Eric Wallace and teleplay by Thomas Pound & Sarah Tarkoff.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 2 "Hear No Evil": NEW KID IN TOWN – Barry (Gustin) feels guilty for what happened to Caitlin, and Mark (Cor) comes up with a plan which makes everyone skeptical. Meanwhile, Red Death looms in Central City and commands that failure is not an option. Joe (Martin) asks Cecile (Nicolet) to make a choice which leads Cecile to think about the greater good. Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) take a step in a new direction. Lastly, old friends pay an unexpected visit to S.T.A.R. Labs. Eric Wallace directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Kristen Kim.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time. Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), and Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow).