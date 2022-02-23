The Flight Attendant Star/EP Kaley Cuoco Shares Season 2 Wrap Video

Last month, fans of series star & executive producer Kaley Cuoco and HBO Max's The Flight Attendant were on the receiving end of some major casting news with Sharon Stone (Casino, Basic Instinct) joining the cast in a very key role. Stone will play Lisa Bowden, Cassie's (Cuoco) estranged mother who would prefer to keep things that way. After a lifetime of dealing with Cassie's alcoholism, she no longer has any patience or goodwill to spare. Meanwhile, when we catch up with Cassie, she's living her best sober life in Los Angeles while also moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But things change when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder. Now, we're learning that we're one step closer to seeing what new round of mystery & intrigue it is that Cassie finds herself mixed up in with Cuoco signaling that filming in the new season had officially wrapped. And along with the news, a great moment from the set that drives home just how much all of it has meant to Cuoco on a personal level.

"That's an official wrap on Season 2 [of 'The Flight Attendant']," Cuoco wrote in her Instagram post. "3 countries, 7 months, mega highs and lows, COVID, etc! What a cast, what a crew, what a team!! There are no words to describe my gratitude. Can't wait for you to see what we did!" Now here's a look at the post, along with the video of filming officially wrapping and Cuoco's heartfelt words to the cast & crew:

Joining Cuoco and Stone for The Flight Attendant Season 2 are returning series regulars Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, and Rosie Perez; along with new series regulars Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, and JJ Soria. Returning recurring guest stars include T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson, and Audrey Grace Marshall; alongside new recurring players Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, and Shohreh Aghdashloo. Developed by Steve Yockey, the HBO Max series is executive produced by Yockey, Cuoco, co-showrunner Natalie Chaidez, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Suzanne McCormack, and Silver Tree. Warner Bros. Television, Cuoco's Yes, Norman Productions, Berlanti Productions, and Bonnie Munoz serve as its producers, with Jess Meyer as co-executive producer. Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the first season, with the second season projected to hit screens later this year: