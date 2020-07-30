The Green Hornet: Kevin Smith, WildBrain Team for Animated Series

You didn't really think filmmaker, actor, executive producer, and uber-geek Kevin Smith's plans for total animation domination was going to start and stop with his Netflix series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, did you? On Thursday, it was announced that Smith and kids programming producer WildBrain (Peanuts, Teletubbies, Inspector Gadget) for an animated take on The Green Hornet. The family-friendly series follows the modern adventures of a re-imagined Green Hornet and Kato: now the grown son of the original Green Hornet and the daughter of the original Kato. Together, they battle crime throughout Century City- with help from the Green Hornet's ultra-high-tech car, Black Beauty. Smith and WildBrain will shop the project to broadcast, cable, and streaming services. (Deadline Hollywood exclusive).

"It's an honor to escort the legendary Green Hornet and Kato into their very own animated series for the first time in the rich history of these iconic pop culture characters," said Smith in a statement. "We'll be telling a tale of two Hornets – past and future – that spans generations and draws inspiration from a lifetime spent watching classic cartoons and amazing animation like Batman: The Animated Series, Heavy Metal, and Super Friends. I can't believe WildBrain gave me this job and I can't thank them enough for the opportunity to extend my childhood a little longer."

Though created by George W. Trendle for radio in the 1930s, the franchise might best be known for the 1966 live-action television series that introduced North American audiences to martial arts superstar Bruce Lee. Seth Rogen would go on to write and star in a 2011 film adaptation, directed by Michael Gondry. Smith's history with the franchise goes back over 15 years, beginning with a feature film screenplay in 2004 that was never made (but would be made into a comic book series in 2010).

"We're thrilled to embark on a new animated Green Hornet series with Kevin, who has set up an incredibly rich world with a cast of amazing characters – especially Kato, who is no longer just a sidekick but is now a strong female partner to the Green Hornet," said Stephanie Betts, WildBrain EVP Content and Current Series, in a statement. "With his ingenious talent and passion for superheroes and classic franchises, Kevin is the perfect creator to update the Green Hornet. We're excited to share the new Green Hornet and Kato with audiences worldwide."