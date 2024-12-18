Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: Margaret Atwood, the handmaid's tale

The Handmaid's Tale Final Season "Pretty Chilling But Also Exciting"

Producer Warren Littlefield shared some interesting insights into the final season of Hulu's Elisabeth Moss-starring The Handmaid's Tale.

With the sixth and final season of Hulu and series creator Bruce Miller's Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski-starring The Handmaid's Tale set to hit screens in 2025, television industry trailblazer and producer Warren Littlefield (The Littlefield Company) is offering some insights on what viewers can expect from the final chapter, Moss directing a block of episodes, where things stand with the adaptation of The Testaments, and why the franchise matters now more than ever.

"A lot of people won't make it to the end of 'Handmaid's Tale.' It's pretty chilling but also exciting. I feel that Eric Tuchman & Yahlin Chang, who are the showrunners this year — Bruce, of course, remains an executive producer — they really, really thought a lot about what the audience wants and needs. And I think we will satisfy those who have been with us through six seasons; I think they'll feel powerfully rewarded. Also, Lizzie has arrived as a directing force — that all happened over the course of 'Handmaid's Tale' — and it's really appropriate that she is the director that takes us home," Littlefield shared during a profile interview with Deadline Hollywood.

In terms of the franchise's future, Miller has been focusing on a series adaptation of author Margaret Atwood's book sequel, The Testaments. Though nothing is official in terms of an official pick-up, Littlefield noted that the spinoff series was "a priority project" that "we're spending a lot of time on" since it's set within a "really important franchise." As Littlefield sees it, the spinoff/sequel series should prove as relevant today as The Handmaid's Tale still is heading into 2025. "While [Handmaid's Tale] was developed in an Obama administration, when we were shooting, I think, Episode 4 of Season 1, Trump came to office and, while we thought and hoped and prayed that we would be less relevant a series, the longer we were on, the more relevant we became. Our thematics only got stronger, sadly, and today, as we think and discuss plans for 'Testaments.' It feels like there's a reason to keep this world alive," he explained.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!