The Handmaid's Tale Final Season Still Set for Summer Shoot: Moss

On Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Elisabeth Moss offered a production update on the sixth & final season of The Handmaid's Tale.

Article Summary Elisabeth Moss confirms summer start for The Handmaid's Tale final season on podcast.

Pre-production began last winter as scripts were received for the climactic season.

Bruce Miller has envisioned the series conclusion since first reading the novel.

Moss to direct in final season, though episode count is yet undisclosed.

When we last checked in on how things were going with the sixth & final season of Hulu and series creator, showrunner & executive producer Bruce Miller's Elisabeth Moss & Yvonne Strahovski-starring The Handmaid's Tale, it was at the start of the year, and Moss was sharing with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel that they were looking to start filming this summer. Three months later, Moss stopped by Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast to cover a wide range of topics – and yes, that included another update. The good news right off the bat (beginning at around the 23:15 mark in the video above)? Filming is still set to kick off this summer, with Moss explaining that they need extra prep time ("pre-prep") since the final season is set to have a lot going on as the series ends its run. Moss added that prep began "late last winter" when they started receiving scripts. While she wasn't sure if she could announce the number of episodes yet, Moss did confirm that she would be directing – but like the number of episodes, Moss couldn't discuss how many she may or may not be directing.

During an interview with THR back in September 2022, Miller was asked when they had envisioned how the series would end. "I've been thinking about the end since the beginning," Miller revealed, now that a sixth & final season has been confirmed. "I've been thinking about the end of this story since I read 'The Handmaid's Tale' the first time. It's one of those books that when you finish reading it, all you think about is the end. So in the end, story-wise, we've been able to stay pretty close to what we had thought from our initial discussions and what Lizzy [Moss] and I had talked about, and what Margaret [Atwood] and I had talked about."

June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke, and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

The fifth season of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale stars Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger (with Alexis Bledel not returning). Moss, Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, and Kim Todd executive produce. MGM Television produces and internationally distributes. Hulu's award-winning The Handmaid's Tale is set to return for its fifth season on September 14th. And here's a look at those preview images showcasing a very determined June as well as Serena with a look that says she's five steps ahead of everyone.

