The Howard Stern Show, SiriusXM Agree to New 5-Year Deal

Whether you see him as nothing more than "just a shock jock" or a skilled interviewer of folks from across the news, politics, and pop culture spectrum, there's one thing that clear: Howard Stern has changed the face of radio- from terrestrial to satellite- over the decades. On Tuesday, SiriusXM announced that Stern, co-host Robin Quivers, and the crew will be back for another five years to keep paving new roads.

"Fifteen years ago, I joined SiriusXM, a fledgling group of broadcasters. I had been in a toxic relationship with terrestrial radio. And no matter how well I treated the medium, no matter how successful I made them, they abused me. Going to SiriusXM liberated me. I felt like Tina Turner freeing myself from Ike," revealed Stern on his show Tuesday. "And despite the naysayers and the ridicule, we have persevered, and are thriving. I've been proven right about satellite radio over and over again. With this contract renewal, I can't wait to see what else I'll be right about. Certainly, I have a lot more to say about Metamucil crackers and stepmom porn. Plus, now that I can work from home, I simply don't have an excuse to quit."

While thanking Quivers and the team, Stern continued, "I am honored to be a part of the greatest content provider in media today. SiriusXM, I love you and I'm thrilled to continue our journey together. If you haven't listened to this wonderful service filled with music, talk, sports and just about anything you could want, please check it out. The SiriusXM app continues to grow and you will enjoy all of the 'Howard Stern' and SiriusXM video content on there. Our next five years together will be incredible. Join the party." Stern will continue to produce and host The Howard Stern Show for SiriusXM for the next five years, with Stern's archive of audio and video continuing to be licensed to SiriusXM for an additional seven years.

"As the leading audio entertainment company, we couldn't be happier to have Howard, the leading host in all of radio and audio, continue to make SiriusXM the home for his show, channels, and archives while at the peak of his broadcasting career," said SiriusXM CEO Jim Meyer. "Howard's home has been SiriusXM and it will remain that way, but we've expanded SiriusXM in recent years too, and we are excited about finding the right ways that select content from Howard can find audiences on additional platforms. May I add, I consider Howard a close friend and look forward to listening to him for years to come."