The Hunting Party: Check Out Our Preview for S01E05: "Roy Barber"

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of NBC's Melissa Roxburgh-starring The Hunting Party, Season 1 Episode 5: "Roy Barber."

With only hours to go until the next chapter of NBC's Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia-starring The Hunting Party hits our screens, we have a look at what's ahead with S01E05: "Roy Barber." This week, Bex (Roxburgh) and the team are tracking Roy Barber (Leif Gantvoort), aka the Couples Killer – but as is becoming a pattern with their cases, there's much more to Barber's crime than the team realizes. Here's a look at the official overview, promo trailer, and image gallery for what's to come…

The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 5: "Roy Barber" Preview

The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 5: "Roy Barber" – When Bex (Melissa Roxburgh) and the team race to stop Roy Barber (Leif Gantvoort), known as the Couples Killer, before he strikes again, they uncover a chilling scheme that puts Roy's crimes in an entirely new light. Directed by Glen Winter, with a teleplay by Jake Coburn and a story by JJ Bailey, here's a look at what you can expect tonight:

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison…

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Keto Shimizu is the writer and executive producer. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

