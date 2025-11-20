Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the hunting party

The Hunting Party: Nash-Betts, McCormack Set as Season 2 Guest Stars

Niecy Nash-Betts and Eric McCormack (alongside his son, Finnigan McCormack) are set as guest stars for NBC's The Hunting Party Season 2.

Article Summary Niecy Nash-Betts and Eric McCormack join The Hunting Party Season 2 as high-profile guest stars.

Eric McCormack and his son Finnigan will play different versions of the chilling "Boogeyman" killer.

Niecy Nash-Betts appears as Detective Erica Burke, aiming to stop a grisly New Mexico serial killer.

The Hunting Party returns January 8, promising suspense with new cases and celebrity cameos on NBC.

Earlier this month, we learned that NBC's Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia-starring The Hunting Party would be back on Thursday, January 8th, to kick off its second season. Now, we're getting intel on some of the famous faces set to appear. Variety is reporting exclusively that Niecy Nash-Betts (All's Fair, Grotesquerie), as well as Eric McCormack (Will & Grace, Perception) and his son, Finnigan McCormack, are set as guest stars for the second season.

Eric McCormack has been tapped to play Ron Simms, aka the "Boogeyman" killer, during the second season premiere (with Finnigan portraying a younger version of Simms in a flashback). McCormack's character is described as "at large and targeting women who are searching for love. Time is of the essence to stop him before he leaves more than broken hearts behind." Nash-Betts is set as Erica Burke for the second episode, a detective with a past connection to rural New Mexico serial killer Adrian Gallo. The serial killer "preserved his victims in acrylic resin, the same way people preserve insects," with Bex needing to work with Erica to stop Gallo from claiming more victims.

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison. Along with Roxburgh, the series also stars Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia.

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Keto Shimizu is the writer and executive producer. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces the series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!