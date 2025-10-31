Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Hunting Wives

The Hunting Wives Star Brittany Snow Offers Season 2 Production Update

Brittany Snow (Murdaugh: Death in the Family) offered a production update on the second season of Netflix's hit series "The Hunting Wives."

SNL recently parodied The Hunting Wives, with Chloe Fineman impressing Brittany Snow with her impression.

The season 2 plot teases Sophie and Margo on the outs as fresh secrets and dangers pull them back together.

Brittany Snow reveals long-standing hopes for Aubrey Plaza's involvement after her SNL cameo surprise.

Brittany Snow has a penchant for chaos and true crime with her successful turn as troubled Bostonian Sophie O'Neil in the Lionsgate and Netflix series The Hunting Wives and investigative journalist Mandy Matney, who helped cover the downfall of one of South Carolina's most influential families in Hulu's Murdaugh: Death in the Family. Appearing on The Tonight Show, the Pitch Perfect franchise star spoke to host Jimmy Fallon to provide an update on the Netflix salacious hit from Rebecca Cutter.

The Hunting Wives Star Brittany Snow on Filming Season 2 Start

As fans of the series reacted to the Saturday Night Live skit in a faux trailer for season two, two weeks ago, featuring host Amy Poehler lampooning Malin Åkerman's Margo Banks and Chloe Fineman taking on Snow's Sophie, curiosity naturally turned to the Netflix series, and when filming for season two would start. "It's happening…in two weeks," Snow announced on the October 29th episode.

On Fineman's impression, Snow told Bleeding Cool, "Oh yeah. My life is made, basically. Just never thought that would happen, and Chloe Fineman did an amazing job getting my very weird voice perfect [laughs]." She also revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the long-running variety series stole The Hunting Wives' thunder with a special cameo reveal at sketch's end, saying, "We always had a pie-in-the-sky idea that maybe Aubrey Plaza would be a part of the show, so seeing her in the skit was very strange."

The Hunting Wives, based on the novel by May Cobb of the same name, follows Sophie, who moves from Boston to Texas, trying to evade her skeletons as an alcoholic uprooting to hide her shame from the vehicular manslaughter she caused and subsequent DUI. She meets wealthy socialite Margo, who takes her into her inner circle even when there's initial resistance from her friends. Margo and her husband, Jed Banks (Dermot Mulroney), share an open relationship, which is one of several secrets that need to be kept with his political ambitions. As the two women fall madly in love with each other, Sophie gets framed for murder involving a high school student, and her world turns upside down.

The conspiracy slowly unravels, and Sophie is eventually exonerated. Season one ends with Sophie discovering Margo's betrayal and another fateful moment involving a car that both will have to face with the fallout. The logline for season two reads, "Sophie and Margo (Akerman) are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted?" Season one of The Hunting Wives, starring Evan Jonigkeit, Katie Lowes, George Ferrier, Jaime Ray Newman, and Chrissy Metz, is available on Netflix.

