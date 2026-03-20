Posted in: Dropout, TV, YouTube | Tagged: don't hug me i'm scared, dropout tv

Don't Hug Me I'm Scared TV Series Hitting Dropout Today: PREVIEW

The television series premiere of Becky Sloan and Joseph Pelling's comedy series Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared hits Dropout today - here's a look!

Originally only available to enjoy in the UK on Channel 4, Becky Sloan and Joseph Pelling's British comedy series Don't Hug Me I'm Scared made its way to Dropout last month as part of a three-year non-exclusive syndication licensing agreement. While the web series version has been streaming on Dropout for nearly a month now, the longer television series version begins streaming today at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT. As long-time fans of Vernon Chatman and John Lee's twisted "children's show" Wonder Showzen for MTV2, we were hooked the moment we checked out the first web series episode – and we're glad to see Dropout giving the show even more exposure.

What is a Job? Who are a family? And what is that horrible noise? Join three friends, Red Guy, Yellow Guy, and Duck, as they learn about everything there is to know with the help of some friendly talking objects! But wait, maybe something's not quite right here. Every teacher they meet on their journey seems a bit out of their depth. What lessons are they actually learning? Don't Hug Me I'm Scared is a deeply unsettling comedy puppet show, think the "Muppet Show" relocated to "Twin Peaks." It started life as a YouTube phenomenon. Eleven years and a quarter of a billion views later, main characters Red Guy, Yellow Guy, and Duck are now inside your television trying to get out.

"'Don't Hug Me I'm Scared' is one of my absolute favorite weird and wonderful internet things, and it gives me no small amount of pride that Dropout should be a home for it," shared Dropout CEO Sam Reich when the news was first announced in February. "This marks a careful, experimental step into selective licensing for us, driven by our admiration for the show and our strong relationship with its creators." Sloan and Pelling added, "We are both thrilled to hear that Dropout is going to put our puppet show on their website. They have assured us the episodes will be in full HD and have both sound and visuals in sync most of the time." Here's a sample of some of the madness from the show's YouTube channel:

Produced by London's Emmy, BAFTA, and Annie-award-winning production company and animation studio Blink Industries, Don't Hug Me I'm Scared was currently only available on Channel 4 in the UK before last month's deal went into effect.

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