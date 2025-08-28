Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: the last of us

The Last Of Us: Ramsey to Season 3 Haters: Don't Watch; Play The Game

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has some advice for folks already hating on the third season: don't watch and go play the video game again.

Article Summary Bella Ramsey tells The Last of Us Season 3 critics to just play the game if they don't like the show's direction

Season 3 of The Last of Us won't arrive until 2027, giving fans time for speculation and debate

Kaitlyn Dever's casting as Abby and Ellie’s relationship with Dina continue to be the target of social media hate

Neil Druckmann exits as co-showrunner, leaving Craig Mazin to lead the series into the third season

With the third season of HBO and Craig Mazin's Bella Ramsey (Ellie) and Kaitlyn Dever (Abby)-starring The Last of Us not set to hit screens until 2027 (more on that in a minute), viewers are going to have a long time to speculate over what's still to come and how the series might diverge from the popular video game. Unfortunately, that gives the haters out there a lot of time to drop steaming piles of nonsense about Dever and her casting as Abby, and how Ramsey's Ellie and Isabela Merced's Dina's relationship was portrayed. Basically, a whole bunch of hate from folks who claim they're fans. Speaking with The Awardist podcast (complete episode below), Ramsey explained why they don't concern themselves with the online nonsense – and had some very good advice for the trolls already whining about Season 3.

"Because there's nothing I can do about it anyway. The show is out. There's nothing that can be changed or altered. So I'm like, there's not really any point in reading or looking at anything," Ramsey shared, explaining why there's no point in checking out the online negativity. "People are, of course, entitled to their opinions. But it doesn't affect the show; it doesn't affect how the show continues or anything in any way. They're very separate things to me. So no, I just don't really engage." In fact, Ramsey's more than happy for the haters to take a pass on the third season. "You don't have to watch it. If you hate it that much, the game exists. You can just play the game again. If you do want to watch it, hope you enjoy it," they added.

The Last of Us Season 3 Eyeing 2027; No Decision on Series End: Bloys

Last month, we got an update and some insight into what the future could hold for the series from Casey Bloys, HBO and HBO Max content chairman/CEO, who spoke with Variety earlier today to discuss today's Emmy Award nominations and update what's ahead. "Obviously it was great to have Neil involved in the beginning. The whole reason that I wanted to do 'Last of Us' is after 'Chernobyl,' I said to Craig, 'what do you want to do next?' And 'Last of Us' was what he wanted to do. That's what was most important to me, Craig's creative excitement about the show. It was fantastic to have Neil involved," Bloys shared regarding Druckmann's departure. "A lot of people don't realize that Neil has a full-time job creating video games and running Naughty Dog. It's a really big job that he's got. So I understand why he needs to focus on that. But I believe he's given us a good blueprint with the show. And obviously Craig is a pro, so I think we'll be in excellent shape. I'm not worried at all."

Regarding how many more seasons the hit HBO series may run, Bloys shared that the series is expected to return in 2027. "Craig [Mazin] is still working it out whether it will be two more seasons or one more long season. It hasn't been decided yet, and I'm following Craig's lead on that," Bloys added. As for the show's shifting character focus (as we saw during the second season with Pascal departing the series, and with the third season set to focus more on Dever's Abby), Bloys doesn't see that as a challenge from a marketing perspective when it comes to keeping viewers invested. "I think the title is obviously helped by the video game, and now the first two seasons is pretty well established. I kind of appreciate shows that take things and do a show from a different point of view," Bloys added.

"I've made the difficult decision to step away from my creative involvement in 'The Last of Us' on HBO," Druckmann shared on the official Naughty Dog Instagram account on Wednesday. "With work completed on season 2 and before any meaningful work starts on season 3, now is the right time for me to transition my complete focus to Naughty Dog and its future projects, including writing and directing our exciting next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, along with my responsibilities as Studio Head and Head of Creative."

Druckmann added, "Co-creating the show has been a career highlight. It's been an honor to work alongside Craig Mazin to executive produce, direct, and write on the last two seasons. I'm deeply thankful for the thoughtful approach and dedication the talented cast and crew took to adapting 'The Last of Us' Part I and the continued adaptation of 'The Last of Us' Part II."

"It's been a creative dream to work with Neil and bring an adaptation of his brilliant work to life on HBO," Mazin shared in a statement about the news. "I couldn't have asked for a more generous creative partner. As a true fan of Naughty Dog and Neil's work in video games, I'm beyond excited to play his next game. While he focuses on that, I'll continue to work with our brilliant cast and crew to deliver the show our audience has come to expect. We are so grateful to Neil and Halley Gross for entrusting the incredible story of 'The Last of Us Part II' to us, and we're just as grateful to the millions of people around the world who tune in."

