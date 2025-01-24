Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, HBO, TV | Tagged: Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, the last of us

The Last of Us Season 1 4K Ultra HD Steelbook Release Set: Details

Set to be released on March 18th, HBO shared details on the limited-edition 4K Ultra HD Steelbook edition of HBO's The Last of Us Season 1.

Article Summary Discover the new 4K Ultra HD Steelbook for The Last of Us Season 1, releasing on March 18th.

Enjoy over two hours of exclusive bonus content, including behind-the-scenes features and cameos.

Catch up on the series as fans eagerly await the premiere of The Last of Us Season 2 in April.

Dive into the acclaimed game’s adaptations and legacy with upcoming releases and remakes.

As fans prepare for the long-awaited season two of The Last of Us season two, HBO released details on the upcoming Steelbook Ultra 4K set. Based on the popular Sony and Naughty Dog video game franchise of the same name, the Craig Mazin and (Naughty Dog's) Neil Druckmann-created series largely follows the narrative of the original 2013 PlayStation 3 game and the DLC campaign Left Behind with additional exposition more suited for television. The series stars Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller, a man who falls into a depression after losing his daughter following the chaos of a zombie-like apocalypse brought on by a strain of Cordyceps fungal spores, adjusting to new life under militia control with society functionally collapsing years later. One day, he's tasked to escort a youth survivor, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), across the country in the hope of a cure.

The Last of Us: Season One Steelbook Details

The Last of Us: The Complete First Season Limited-Edition Collectible Steelbook bundle features over two hours of bonus content, according to IGN, including features: Controllers Down: Adapting The Last of Us, From Levels to Live Action and The Last of Us: Stranger than Fiction. The series features cameos from stars Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson, and Jeffrey Pierce, who played Joel, Ellie, and Tommy in both games. Merle Dandridge, who played Marlene, was the only original actor from the games to reprise her role in the series in season one.

The release of the 2013 game garnered universal acclaim, prompting Naughty Dog to revisit the title with The Last of Us Remastered for Sony's successor console PS4 in 2014 and an updated 2020 remake in The Last of Us Part I for PS5 that updates the original game's controls and feature to reflect on the 2020 sequel Part II, which was subsequently released on both PS4 in 2020 and Remastered in 2024. The PC version of Part I was released in 2023, and Part II will be released on April 3rd, 2025.

Season two of The Last of Us will see Pascal and Ramsey reprise their roles as Joel and Ellie, respectively. Also returning are Gabriel Luna and Rutina Wesley as Tommy and Maria, respectively. Joining the cast are Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, the co-protagonist of Part II; Isabela Merced, Danny Ramirez, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, and Jeffrey Wright, reprising his role from Part II as Isaac. Laura Bailey, who voiced Abby in Part II, had a cameo in the season one finale. Season two of The Last of Us premieres in April on HBO and Max. Season one is available on Max and the Steelbook is available for preorder for release on March 18th.

