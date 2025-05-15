Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: the last of us

The Last of Us Season 2 Ep. 6: More Heartbreaking Joel/Ellie Images

If our preview earlier this week didn't break your heart, HBO released two more images of Joel and Ellie from HBO's The Last of Us S02E06.

Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Dina's (Isabela Merced) road to Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) ran through Nora (Tati Gabrielle) in a very bloody way during last weekend's episode of HBO and Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's Pedro Pascal (Joel), Ramsey, Dever, and Merced-starring The Last of Us Season 2. That brings us to this weekend's sixth episode, with a lot of folks buzzing about the return of Pedro Pascal's Joel. Obviously, we're talking about flashbacks, but we'll take what we can get. In addition, it appears that Joe Pantoliano's Eugene Lynden will play a significant role. Earlier this week, we passed along the episode trailer and image gallery that was released, but just in case those weren't enough to break your heart, we have two new images added to the gallery below that are ferocious kicks to the "feels."

HBO's The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 6 Preview

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 6: Directed by Neil Druckmann and written by Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross, and Craig Mazin, here's a preview of this weekend's chapter, followed by the official image gallery, a look behind the scenes of the season's fourth episode, and the latest edition of the show's official podcast.

Behind the camera, Mazin and Druckmann will be joined by Peter Hoar (S01E03: "Long, Long Time"), Mark Mylod (HBO's Succession), Nina Lopez-Corrado (HBO's Perry Mason), Stephen Williams (HBO's Watchmen), and Kate Herron (Loki). HBO's The Last of Us is written and executive-produced by Mazin and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive-produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O'Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog serve as the production companies.

