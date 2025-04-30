Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: the last of us

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Bella Ramsey Takes Charge

Bella Ramsey and Isabella Merced take charge in The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3: "The Path," setting up the next leg of Ellie's journey.

This week's episode of The Last of Us, "The Path," finds Bella Ramsey's Ellie Williams take front and center from Pedro Pascal's Joel Miller as the series leaps into the aftermath of "Through the Valley." As Ellie wakes up from their injuries, they relive the trauma of witnessing Joel's murder at the hands of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever). As months pass by and Ellie recovers from their injuries, they realize they must change the way they do things without their surrogate father in their life now, while also finding a way to avenge him. While the Jacksonians are still recovering from the casualties lost from the fungal horde attack on their town, the wounds are still fresh from the assassination of one of the town's most invaluable residents. The following contains minor spoilers.

The Last of Us: Ellie Takes Her Next Steps Carefully

As Ellie still mourns Joel's loss, they put on a normal mask before the townsfolk, especially for the resident psychiatrist Gail (Catherine O'Hara). Dina (Isabella Merced) catches up to Ellie at Joel's place, where Ellie embraces his possessions, such as treasured relics, claiming his jacket, watch, and revolver. Dina briefs them on the group that planned Joel's assassination and their leader, Abby. The bulk of the episode sifts through the catharsis of the town's mourning, and we get a touching moment between Gabriel Luna's Tommy, who is trying to cope with his loss, in a poignant scene with Ramsey. It's the kind of dramatic growth and empathy that offers a window that gives Ellie's journey purpose. Directed by Peter Hoar and written by co-creator Craig Mazin, "The Path" offers the much-needed change of pace from the action-packed and visceral last episode that allowed for tempered organic healing.

It also speaks to Ramsey's talent to have their Ellie focused and not still wildly acting out of pure raw emotion. Slowing down also allows them to develop the chemistry and nuance with Merced's Dina, who helps become that calming influence for Ramsey's Ellie. At the same time, there are other elements at play, like the introduction of the Scars, brief scenes with the WLF largely serve as breadcrumbs for what's to come. For now, the episode is mainly about reestablishing the series' focus on Ramsey's Ellie and Merced's Dina to establish the new base. The way the two bond is so organic, particularly during their camping scene. "The Path" is a good reset episode for things to come without any real need to give anything away. Honorable mention goes to Robert John Burke, who makes the most of his brief time as Seth and does his part to help provide additional spark in Ellie's journey.

HBO's Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal-starring The Last of Us returns this weekend with the season's fourth episode.

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3: The Path Review by Tom Chang 7 / 10 The Last of Us episode "The Path" offers a back to basics with Bella Ramsey's Ellie Williams and Isabella Merced's Dina as they try to rally support from their fellow townsfolk in Jackson, Wyoming to bring Joel's killers to justice. It offers a nice change of pace from the visceral punch of "Through the Valley" with breadcrumbs to tease fans on what's to come. Credits Director Peter Hoar

