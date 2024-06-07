Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: , , ,

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 Set for October; Opening Released

Arriving on October 3rd, here's the opening title sequence for Amazon Studios, Critical Role & Titmouse's The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3.

Published
by
|
Last updated
|
Comments

A little more than 1-1/2 years after it was first announced during New York Comic Con 2022 – ahead of the animated series' second season premiere – Amazon Studios, Critical Role, and Titmouse have confirmed that The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 will be hitting Prime Video screens on October 3rd. Earlier today, the show's social media account dropped a preview image from the upcoming season (see below) – along with some rumblings that more could be on the way. That "more" came in the form of the season's official opening title sequence, released exclusively by IGN (UPDATE: We have the version released by Prime Video added now). Based on the beloved characters and adventures of Critical Role's first live-streamed tabletop role-playing game campaign, Prime Video's fantasy-adventure series has become a huge hit in its own right – with the clip above offering some clues for viewers regarding what the next go-around has in store for Keyleth, Grog, Pike, Scanlan, Vex'ahlia, Vax'ildan, Scanlan, Percy, and Trinket the Bear.

The Legend of Vox Machina
Image: Prime Video Screencap

Prime Video's The Legend of Vox Machina features the voices of Critical Role founders and cast members Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Taliesin Jaffe (Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Liam O'Brien (Star Wars: The Bad Batch), Matthew Mercer (Overwatch), Marisha Ray (Final Fantasy XV: Comrades), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Travis Willingham (Marvel's Avengers). In addition, the Critical Role cast also serves as executive producers – alongside Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance), Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse), Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax), and Ben Kalina (Big Mouth).

Yesterday, the animated series' social media account posted a challenge to fans: If the account reached 15k followers by the next morning, a new preview image would go live. Well, it only took an hour for that goal to be met – here's a look:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Ray FlookAbout Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.
twitterinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.