The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 Set for October; Opening Released

Arriving on October 3rd, here's the opening title sequence for Amazon Studios, Critical Role & Titmouse's The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3.

A little more than 1-1/2 years after it was first announced during New York Comic Con 2022 – ahead of the animated series' second season premiere – Amazon Studios, Critical Role, and Titmouse have confirmed that The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 will be hitting Prime Video screens on October 3rd. Earlier today, the show's social media account dropped a preview image from the upcoming season (see below) – along with some rumblings that more could be on the way. That "more" came in the form of the season's official opening title sequence, released exclusively by IGN (UPDATE: We have the version released by Prime Video added now). Based on the beloved characters and adventures of Critical Role's first live-streamed tabletop role-playing game campaign, Prime Video's fantasy-adventure series has become a huge hit in its own right – with the clip above offering some clues for viewers regarding what the next go-around has in store for Keyleth, Grog, Pike, Scanlan, Vex'ahlia, Vax'ildan, Scanlan, Percy, and Trinket the Bear.

Prime Video's The Legend of Vox Machina features the voices of Critical Role founders and cast members Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Taliesin Jaffe (Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Liam O'Brien (Star Wars: The Bad Batch), Matthew Mercer (Overwatch), Marisha Ray (Final Fantasy XV: Comrades), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Travis Willingham (Marvel's Avengers). In addition, the Critical Role cast also serves as executive producers – alongside Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance), Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse), Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax), and Ben Kalina (Big Mouth).

Yesterday, the animated series' social media account posted a challenge to fans: If the account reached 15k followers by the next morning, a new preview image would go live. Well, it only took an hour for that goal to be met – here's a look:

Well then, great job Critters!

TEASE IMAGE TOMORROW MORNING IT IS 🔥🔥🔥

