The Lincoln Lawyer: Constance Zimmer Set for Season 4 Guest Arc

Constance Zimmer (UnREAL) has joined Netflix's Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-starring The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 cast for a 10-episode guest arc.

No one can accuse Netflix's Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-starring series adaptation of bestselling author Michael Connelly's The Lincoln Lawyer of making season finales easy on viewers. However things shake out, we do know that there will be a fourth season – with Garcia-Rulfo's Mickey Haller, Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Angus Sampson (Cisco), and Neve Campbell (Maggie McPherson) set to return. Earlier today, Netflix announced that Constance Zimmer (UnREAL, Entourage) would be joining the cast for a 10-episode guest arc.

Zimmer's Dana Berg is a colleague of Maggie's from her days in the LA district attorney's office. Dana, a relentless prosecutor who will let nothing stand in the way of a guilty verdict, has a single-mindedness that earned her the nickname "Death Row Dana." A fierce and ruthless adversary who bends the rules to her advantage, she's the last person Mickey wants to go up against in what will be the trial of his life. With production set to get underway this month, the fourth season will be based on the sixth book in Connelly's series, The Law of Innocence.

Stemming from showrunners Dailyn Rodriguez and Ted Humphrey, the season starred Garcia-Rulfo, Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Angus Sampson (Cisco), and Yaya DaCosta (Andrea) returning. In addition, Neve Campbell (Maggie), Elliott Gould (Legal Siegal), Krista Warner (Hayley), Fiona Rene (Glory Days), Devon Graye (Julian La Cosse), and Jon Tenney (Mickey Haller, Sr.) recurred.

Merrin Dungey (The Resident, Big Little Lies) is Judge Regina Turner, a former public defender who's younger and more progressive than most judges in the district — but whether that's a benefit to Mickey or not remains to be seen. Allyn Moriyon made his television debut as Eddie Rojas, a fitness buff (and former babysitter to Mickey's daughter, Hayley) who's in need of a very good lawyer. Luckily, Mickey is able to help and then offers him the opportunity of a lifetime. John Pirruccello (Barry, The Valet) plays William Forsythe, a seemingly non-threatening prosecutor whom Mickey's excited to go up against. Once the trial starts, however, it's clear that nothing's as it seems. Philip Anthony-Rodriguez (Grimm, The Company You Keep) took on the role of Adam Suarez, the chief deputy district attorney, to whom prosecutor Andrea Freeman (Yaya DaCosta) reports and is a force to reckon with.

Michael Irby's (Mayans M.C., Barry) DEA Agent James De Marco is a decorated DEA agent whom Mickey suspects may have a sinister link to one of his cases. Maisie Klompus' (Good Trouble) Annabeth Stephens is a neighbor of the late Giselle Dallinger, who is interviewed by Cisco – but her testimony ends up being more useful to the prosecution. Wolé Parks' (Superman and Lois) David Lyons is the longtime partner of Mickey's client, Julian La Cosse, who has been accused of the murder.

