The Lord of the Rings: Dominic Monaghan Talks Prequel "Rings of Power"

A special camaraderie is shared between "The Lord of the Rings" cast members, and it's one that Dominic Monaghan hopes the Amazon Prime Video series' stars have in the spinoff TV prequel series The Rings of Power. The actor played Merry Brandybuck, who traveled with his Hobbit brethren in Peregrin "Pippin" Took (Billy Boyd), Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin), and Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) as part of the fellowship of the ring during the Peter Jackson theatrical trilogy adaptation of the J. R. R. Tolkien works. While promoting his AMC+ sci-fi series Moonhaven and the Audible audio drama Moriarty: The Devil's Game, Monaghan spoke with Bleeding Cool about his thoughts on the upcoming Prime Video series and if Amazon approached him about being involved in any way.

"I wish everyone luck involved with that project. It's nice to see a new creative team get their hands on that Lord of the Rings mythology and see what they're going to do," Monaghan said. "Hopefully, everyone's happy and enjoying that job that could end up being one of the longest jobs that a cast or crew will do in their careers. So they should enjoy it while they can." The actor did have an uncredited cameo in 2014's The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies as a Laketowner.

Another Jackson LOTR trilogy star John Rhys-Davies, who played Gimli, the dwarf member of the fellowship, he previously told BC, "The general inquiry did come if I would be interested. It would take an enormous amount of time, which is not something I have a lot of. It would be nice to work in New Zealand. I suppose I should say 'Never say never,' but I don't really want to reprise a dwarf like Gimli." "We've not been approached by anyone at Amazon, and who knows if we will?" Monaghan said about any possible involvement but offered. "Of course, I'm interested to see how the show goes. If anyone at Amazon wants to try and create a story arc for Merry and Pippin, I'm sure our agents would be interested to hear from them." The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on September 2 on Prime Video.