Moriarty: The Devil's Game: Audible Previews Audio Drama Podcast

Audible's bold new addition to the Sherlock Holmes universe, Moriarty: The Devil's Game, dares to ask: What if Holmes' most villainous nemesis was actually an innocent man?

Moriarty: The Devil's Game is performed by Monaghan, Billy Boyd, Phil LaMarr, Adam Godley, Curtis Armstrong, Josh Robert Thompson, Lindsay Whisler, Carlo Rota, Victoria Smurfit, Billy Harris, Rebecca Mader, and a full cast. The podcast turns one of literature's most famous rivalries on its head, recasting Professor James Moriarty as a desperate fugitive framed for murder–and hunted by dark forces who will stop at nothing to exploit his brilliance. A few clips of some episodes have been included if you become intrigued enough by the mysterious trailer.

Moriarty finds the professor on the heels of an earth-shattering mathematical breakthrough–a formula so powerful, it can predict the future–and at the scene of a gruesome murder he must solve to prove his innocence. With London's sprawling underworld as their battleground, Moriarty and Holmes match their peerless intellects to gain the ever-shifting upper hand. But as their duel escalates, so does the deadly cost of pursuing the truth. "What will it take to get your justice?" Dr. Watson asks an utterly ensnared Moriarty, "And if do you get it… what will you become?"

Vividly brought to life by a sensational cast and meticulously crafted sound design, Moriarty is a heart-pounding series filled with biting wit and shocking twists at every turn. Listen closely–and assume nothing. The game is afoot. Moriarty: The Devils Game was written and produced by Treefort Media.