The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Trailer Released

Premiering on August 29th, here's the official trailer for Patrick McKay and JD Payne's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2.

With only two weeks to go until Patrick McKay & JD Payne's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power returns to Prime Video for its second season, we've been getting some amazing looks at what's to come from the perspective of both sides of the camera (as you'll see below). But with darkness about to spread across Middle-earth beginning at the end of this month, today felt like the right day for LOTR fans to get a look at the official trailer. Along with the newest look (waiting for you above), we also have some previously released behind-the-scenes previews and more waiting for you below – enjoy!

In the following clip, we get to hear from concept artist John Howe, jeweler Amy Eira Warburton, and several members of the cast about how the rings' importance in front of the camera factored into their actual creation.

Here's a previously released look at how the second season of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power came together – followed by the official overview of the season:

Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season 1's epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.

Gabriel Akuwudike (Hanna), Yasen 'Zates' Atour (The Witcher), Ben Daniels (The Exorcist), Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle (Persuasion), Nicholas Woodeson (Rome), Oliver Alvin-Wilson (The Bay), Stuart Bowman (The Pact), Gavi Singh Chera (The Undeclared War), William Chubb (Vampire Academy), Kevin Eldon (Game of Thrones), Will Keen (Ridley Road), Selina Lo (Boss Level), Calam Lynch (Bridgerton), Ciarán Hinds (Rome, Game of Thrones), Rory Kinnear (Skyfall, Spectre), and Tanya Moodie (Motherland, Sherlock) have joined the cast for the second season. In addition, Joseph Mawle has departed the streaming series ahead of its second season, with Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) taking on the role of Orcs leader, Adar.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is executive produced by showrunners Payne, McKay, Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchison – along with co-executive producer & lead director Charlotte Brändström. Kate Hazell and Helen Shang also produce – with co-producers Clare Buxton, Andrew Lee, Glenise Mullins, and Matthew Penry-Davey. Brändström will be directing four episodes, with Sanaa Hamri (The Wheel of Time) and Louise Hooper (Flesh and Blood) each tapped to direct two episodes.

