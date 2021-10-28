The Mandalorian: Mercedes Varnado aka Sasha Banks Shares S03 Status

One of the most pleasant surprises of The Mandalorian was Mercedes Varnado (aka WWE's Sasha Banks), who played the right hand woman for Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff). The multiple-time women's champion spoke to Bleacher Report while promoting her appearance for WWE's Crown Jewel about how her wrestling skills in the ring translated well to her stunt work for the Disney+ Star Wars series and if we'll see her Koska Reeves again for the third season.

"First of all, thanks for trying to get that out, but I'm not on the next season," Varnado said. "But it was incredible being on 'The Mandalorian' on Star Wars. To be on a franchise that is so huge and so loved, just look at the reception from fans outside of the WWE Universe. It was the best feeling of all time. The projection of that show was overwhelming. I legit felt like I was in a galaxy so far, far away. I felt like I was on a different planet."

While Varnado's grappling skills helped her action scenes, there was still much to learn on the Hollywood stage. "It was something I will always take with me and I took so much of what I learned from acting with them and being with so many great stars to WWE," she said. "It really helped my confidence as well when I came back from doing 'The Mandalorian' two years ago. It was such a learning curve and something I wasn't expecting, but now I'm in this whole new Hollywood world and it's going amazingly. I'm so excited for the fans, and I can't wait for my fans to see what's next."

Varnado's co-stars played coy about knowing about the season two finale that saw Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker on screen again, but she figured something was up when the climactic moment came. "I was in the scene as well, so I had to know a little bit, I read the script," she said. "But it was so cool watching it as well because every time 'The Mandalorian' came on, it was always on a Friday so it was right before I went to work at 'SmackDown.'"

Banks found other WWE superstars who are just as much a fan of the series as she is. "I was watching as a fan with everybody else and freaking out even though I'm on the show and then I walked to work," she said. "Everybody backstage was freaking out, and it's just so cool to see your co-workers freak out about something that's not just wrestling. It's usually, 'Great match!' or 'Great segment!' Instead, it's, 'You're on freaking Star Wars, The Mandalorian.' That episode was so cool and I was like, 'Yep, of course, I am.'" Here's hoping we see Koska more in future canon. For more on Banks' career, you can go to Bleacher Report.