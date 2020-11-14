The Mandalorian: Chapter 11 The Heiress – Another Star Wars Classic

The Mandalorian - Chapter 11 - The Heiress 9/10 Enough action to satisfy existing Mandalorian fans and fulfilled validation for fans of Dave Filoni animated series The Clone Wars and Rebels to see a fan-favorite return with more to come. It's hard to mess up this episode and director Bryce Dallas Howard knocks this out of the park. Stellar writing again from creator Jon Favreau and wonderful performances by Pedro Pascal and Katie Sackhoff.

The latest adventure of The Mandalorian takes Din (Pedro Pascal) to a seafaring planet tying up one loose end with getting Frog Lady (Misty Rosas) to her destination to meet with her hubby. After being on the receiving end of an ambush, Din gets saved by a trio of fellow Mandos led by animated series' favorite Bo-Katan (Kate Sackhoff). The two others are Koska Reeves (Mercedes Varnado aka WWE's Sasha Banks) and Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides).

They have an initial culture clash since the trio comfortably takes off their helmets, but Din sticks to the traditional ways. Bo only agrees to help set Din to his next path with The Child if he agrees to help her take an Imperial freight which has "cargo" and "intel" she needs. It's certainly a joy and adds extra nostalgia value for those who follow Dave Filoni's animated The Clone Wars and Rebels character come alive in live-action especially since Sackhoff herself lent her voice during their runs not to mention for those who also followed her in Battlestar Galactica seeing her physically kick ass in a sci-fi franchise again.

"The Heiress" ties up some loose ends for those who followed Bo-Katan in the animated series, but it also helps not require audiences to see the previous series to understand the character. That's a testament to Jon Favreau's writing who's done so much to make everything work along with helping to weave Filoni's characters into the canon. Director Bryce Dallas Howard tops herself from last season's episode in "Sanctuary" every which way. It certainly helps to play with the existing toys in the sandbox. If I were Lucasfilm, I would definitely trust the younger Howard the way they trusted Ron Howard in Solo (2018). She's graduated padawan status and is now ready for a standalone or episodic film. At least we can finally stop talking about Baby Yoda and eggs. The Mandalorian streams Fridays on Disney+.

This post is part of a multi-part series: The Mandalorian Season 2 Reviews.