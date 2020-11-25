The Mandalorian: Sasha Banks' Koska Reeves Season 2 One-and-Done?

If you're like us, you left the Bryce Dallas Howard-directed "Chapter 11: The Heiress" episode of Disney+'s The Mandalorian wanting to see more of Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze and Simon Kassianides' Axe Woves- but it's Mercedes Varnado's (aka Sasha Banks) performance as Koska Reeves that really impressed us and has us hoping that we'll see more. Well, it turns out if we do get more of Varnado's Koska Reeves then we're going to have to wait for the third season. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Varnado was asked what the future holds for the Mandalorian- and that's when fans learned that it looks like it's a one-and-done.

"Well, I can only hope that the fans get to know more, I'm only in this episode," Varnado revealed during the interview. "It's awesome but we can only hope for more stuff. So, if I can pray and manifest anything, I just hope myself and Katee, Bo-Katan, can hopefully get the Darksaber one day. But we'll have to see, I don't know." Could it be a swerve? Possibly. But then again, the series still has a decent amount of stuff on its plate to tidy up with only four episodes remaining (just leave room for a cliffhanger or two). In a previous interview, Banks reveals the road that led to her joining the series, how it feels to now be a part of the official "Star Wars" canon, and what it was like working with Bryce Dallas Howard as her director.

Banks' road to "The Mandalorian" was paved with… hot wings?!?: "So Jon Favreau came to me because he watched an interview that I did with 'Hot Ones.' And he really liked me and got my contact information. Then on FaceTime, he asked me to be part of 'The Mandalorian.' I was like, 'Well, I cannot say no,' but I was so incredibly nervous because I didn't know if I was going to be able to do it with the WWE schedule. You know, we used to travel a lot. But they made it work and everything happened," Banks revealed. "And it was such an incredible episode. I still just can't get over how awesome that was. Not only to be part of 'Star Wars,' but one of legit the greatest episodes in the history of television like that. I could watch that all the time. That was such a badass introduction to the world of 'Star Wars.' I'm so thankful I saved Baby Yoda! I cannot get over it. Oh my god."

Being an official part of "Star Wars" canon is still something Banks is processing: "It was beyond. Just like the first time ever seeing a wrestling ring. It's like the first time ever seeing anything just so magical. I would hate to ruin like how it looked backstage, but you felt like you were in a different galaxy in a different world. It was so almost easy to play a Mandalorian because I was legit in the universe," Banks explained. "And you know, Jon Favreau and David Filoni and Bryce Howard, they were so amazing towards me. Any questions I had, because I was so incredibly shy and nervous., they answered. But [Jon] reminded me 'Uh, you do WWE every single week and you do that live. You are amazing. There's a reason why I wanted you to be a part of the show.' So that made me feel like home and I totally gained a whole new family and I'm just so thankful.'

Banks can't say enough about how supportive Bryce Howard was as a director: "She really, really guided me and really took me by my hand because like I said, I was so nervous. She texted me to make sure I all good. She walked me through everything, if I had any questions. She was there for me. So it was so special to see. And I was just really inspired by her and how she treated everybody. She was so down to earth," Banks explained- and it had a positive impact on her performance. "I brought a lot of her energy into my work because of how incredibly she treated me. And as you see she is getting so much praise for her work because she is just so special."