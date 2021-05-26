The Masked Singer Season 5: Piglet Peaks; Panelists' First Guesses

With only hours to go until Black Swan, Chameleon, and Piglet take the stage for a "Finale" that will crown a Season 5 champion, FOX's The Masked Singer is offering viewers two new looks at the season finale. Host Nick Cannon, panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke, and Season 4 winner and guest panelist LeAnn Rimes are ready to crown a champion- so dive into the following previews and promo images, followed by an updated rundown on the season's clues.

First up, the panelists offer their thoughts on Piglet's performance- with some high praise indeed:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: You Peaked At The Right Time | Season 5 Ep. 13 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uve0vrhEKws)

And before a winner can be crowned, Cannon has to retrieve the panelists' "First Impression Guesses" from the vault to see how accurate (or dead-wrong) they were from the jump:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bringing Back The First Impression Guesses | Season 5 Ep. 13 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0AML9jm8Pw)

Now here's a look back at some preview images for tonight's finale:

An Updated Look The Masked Singer Season 5 Masks

Here's an updated look at the official key art images for our three remaining contestants, along with clues videos:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Chameleon | Season 5 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ieEdT_fEawU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Chameleon | Season 5 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtB3DJcR-kc)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Chameleon | Season 5 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4CAiDxyzB0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Is Chameleon? | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kETczuEP8-U)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Chameleon | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6SqAlO6FerU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Chameleon | Season 5 Ep. 10 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gEGqcw60f_o)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Chameleon | Season 5 Ep. 11 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nAG96iZYdHc)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Chameleon | Season 5 Ep. 12 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0003H2bBua0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Black Swan | Season 5 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sz_-_Yg2PQQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Black Swan | Season 5 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYpezbUnO6c)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Black Swan | Season 5 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YVN13plZnHI)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Is Black Swan? | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z8FACLOr6xo)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Black Swan | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-vdukZl77Y)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Black Swan | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXSqzJh6rIo)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Black Swan | Season 5 Ep. 11 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRrSoUSH6Hs)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Black Swan | Season 5 Ep. 12 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJgYSvvMkvQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Piglet | Season 5 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7kZazogCQeg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Piglet | Season 5 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhtPo21e9EE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Piglet | Season 5 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGpBPJqFNLQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Is Piglet? | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddr08GQo0jw)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Piglet | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3v6-WkSsDxc)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Piglet | Season 5 Ep. 10 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OixwjTBrrKI)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Piglet | Season 5 Ep. 11 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9P_h4lKt91Q)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Piglet | Season 5 Ep. 12 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cWdAKS92KI4)

"I'm so happy to announce a new season of 'The Masked Singer'," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, in a statement at the time the series was officially renewed. "This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can't wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week." Other celebrities who've performed on the popular competition series include Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, and more.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: Bigger Spectacle, Crazier Surprises | Season 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=124l085Xo94)

Including the wildcard competitors, Season 5 contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six Gold Medals, and two World Records. FOX's The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Cannon, Craig Plestis, James Breen, and Rosie Seitchik serve as executive producers, with Breen serving as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.

And since you're here…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.