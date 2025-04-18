Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the office

The Office: Fischer & Kinsey on "Moving" Spinoff Series Set Visit

The Office stars Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer discuss visiting the set of Greg Daniels' spinoff series and catching up with Oscar Nuñez.

At the very least, we got one The Office reunion on the Greg Daniels and Michael Koman still unofficially titled spinoff series. Unfortunately, it seems like just a cordial set visit between Office Ladies hosts Jenna Fischer (Pam) and Angela Kinsey (Angela), alum of the original NBC series, who visited their co-star Oscar Nuñez, who will reprise his role as Oscar Martinez on the series rumored to be titled The Paper. The three appeared on Today as part of the 20th anniversary of The Office alongside co-stars Leslie David Baker (Stanley), Brian Baumgartner (Kevin), Creed Bratton (Creed), Kate Flannery (Meredith), and Ellie Kemper (Erin).

The Office Stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey on Spinoff Visit

Daniels helped adapt The Office for American TV alongside the creators of the original UK version, Ricky Gervais (who also starred) and Stephen Merchant. While the original lasted three seasons, the NBC incarnation lasted nine with Steve Carell's Michael Scott leading the ensemble. "Jenna and I stopped by the set," Kinsey said. "Greg had invited us, and we showed up, and not only was Oscar there, but our crew, so many of these wonderful people. Because the crew was our extended family, and we're still really close with them, and that was really moving to see."

The Peacock spinoff follows staffers at a dying Midwestern newspaper whose publisher is trying to revive it with volunteer reporters, unlike the NBC series, which is set in Scranton, PA, at the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. "They're still editing and stuff. More will be revealed!" Nuñez said. "It's exciting. The experience we went through — not everyone gets to do it." Leading the new ensemble are Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore, followed by Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key. There isn't a release date on The Office spinoff series, but you can at least check out the original Emmy-winning series streaming on Peacock that also starred John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Phyllis Smith, B.J. Novak, Mindy Kaling, Ed Helms, and Craig Robinson.

