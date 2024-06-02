Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Domhnall Gleeson, greg daniels, Michael Koman, nbc, peacock, Sabrina Impacciatore, the office, The Paper

Does "The Office" Spinoff From Daniels, Koman Have an Official Title?

According to a listing on the WGA website, it appears Peacock's The Office reboot from Greg Daniels and Michael Koman has an official title.

The Greg Daniels & Michael Koman The Office reboot on Peacock appears to have an official title. Under Daniels' listing on the Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) website, he's listed as "executive producer" and "showrunner" of The Paper (fka Daniels & Koman Untitled Project). This makes sense considering the series' new setting at a newspaper. The new series, which will star Domhnall Gleeson (Alice & Jack) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus) and featuring an ensemble cast, involves "a dying Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters." It's also an interesting indirect connection to the original series, with Dunder Mifflin being a paper company.

The Paper(?): "The Office" Spinoff Details

Joining creators Daniels and Koman to executive produce The Paper are Stephen Merchant and Ricky Gervais, the original BBC The Office creators, who performed in the same capacity in the NBC incarnation that starred Steve Carell, which ran from 2005-2013. None of the original American cast has been announced to be involved in any capacity or have cameos. When asked if we'll see him in The Paper, Carell said, "There's really no reason for my character [Michael Scott] to show up in something like that, but I'm excited about it. It sounds like a great conceit. I love the idea."

Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute, said, "Yeah, I don't see how Dwight goes from Scranton [where the original series was set] to wherever they're shooting it in the Midwest. But, you know, if Greg wants me to do something, I'm happy to do something. But, I am sad that they're leaving Scranton." Craig Robinson, who played Daryl Philbin, trusts the process Daniels has in mind, "I think we were given a heads up that it's the all-new cast, all new thing they're doing. And you know, with Greg Daniels at the helm, he's always gonna be looking out for the best interest. So if he had an idea [for a cameo], I mean, I don't think many of us could go back to his regulars at this point. But, to pop in, make sure 'The Office' is running right. That might happen. I don't know." Production for The Paper is set for July.

