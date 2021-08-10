The Orville Season 3 VFX Raise Things to "Next Level": Seth MacFarlane

The last time we checked in on how production was rolling on Hulu & Seth MacFarlane's The Orville, MacFarlane was letting everyone know how excited he was to have Victor Garber (Planetary Union Fleet Admiral Halsey) on set. This time around, we're hearing from the series creator once again (two days in a row!) and from the sounds of things? This season is going to be a visual treat for fans. Taking to Twitter early on Tuesday, MacFarlane posted love and praise for what he's seen of the upcoming season. "The visual effects masters at [FuseFX] have raised things to the next level for ["The Orville"] season 3 — can't wait for you all to see what they've created," MacFarlane shared.

Here's a look at MacFarlane's tweet from earlier today singing FuseFX's praises (and getting fans hungrier and hungrier for a teaser or two):

The visual effects masters at @fusefx have raised things to the next level for #TheOrville season 3 — can't wait for you all to see what they've created! — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) August 10, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Meanwhile, editor & co-producer (and soon-to-be series star) Tom Costantino continued sharing more looks behind the scenes as filming nears its final days- and shared a very cool "inheritance" from The Orville set:

"The past year and a half has been complicated for a variety of levels as it pertains to production. I can't share a launch date, but we're really excited about what we've seen thus far," Jordan Helman, head of scripted originals for Hulu, told Deadline Hollywood (while confirming MacFarlane and Jon Cassar would direct episodes). As for where the future of the popular sci-fi series may go from here, Helman is keeping all options on the table as the "future of the show remains an open conversation and there have been no conversations otherwise." In fact, Helman sees the third season as having the potential the grow the series' fanbase even further. "I believe the fans of the show that are coming to us from Fox will be deeply excited and satiated. I also think for new fans that maybe didn't experience it, it will feel new to them," he explained.

Here's a look at Costantino's post late Friday/early Saturday offering the sweet free swag designed by Christina Walsh (and for those of you looking to download your open copies, head on over here to download now that the link is back)

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.